Reporter fires back after Kayleigh McEnany blames Obama for lack of protective gear: ‘Trump has been in office for 3 years now’

Published

2 hours ago

on

During an exchange with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a reporter asked her about the low supply of protective supplies in February 2020 when the coronavirus was first making headlines. McEnany shifted the subject to former President Obama, who she says “left the stockpile empty,” claiming that a USA Today fact check supports her assertions.

The reporter then asked why the stockpile continued to remain unreplenished 3 years into Trump’s presidency.

“We refilled that stockpile,” McEnany said. “We got the N-95 masks out — ventilators are another good example, not a single America died for lack of a ventilator — a hundred thousand ventilators in a hundred days, three-times what is produced in the average year.”

“We have delivered,” she continued. “We have cleaned up the mess that was very clearly left by President Obama and we got that out.”

Watch the full exchange below:


DOJ and state AGs planning antitrust lawsuit against Google’s parent company: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Google could be facing an expensive legal fight, according to an "exclusive" new report in The Wall Street Journal.

"Both the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google—and are well into planning for litigation," The Journal reported, citing "people familiar with the matter."

"The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, some of the people said. At least some state attorneys general—led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican—are likely to file a case, probably in the fall, people familiar with the matter said," the newspaper explained.

GOP lawmaker damages state house steps after dousing them with olive oil to protest Satanists

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Washington state Rep. Matt Shea has been fined $4,700 for damaging the state house steps in protest of a nearby rally of the Satanic Temple of Washington.

As part of his protest, according to the report, Shea drenched the steps in olive oil, which "seeped into the legislature building’s porous steps, forcing workers to spend days giving them a deep clean."

Shea, who represents Spokane, has repeatedly attracted national attention. In 2018, he took credit for distributing a manifesto entitled "Biblical Basis for War," which called for subjugating or killing nonbelievers. In 2019, Shea was found to have privately messaged far-right activists discussing proposals to surveil and target liberals.

2020 Election

‘He’s just an idiot’: Watch MSNBC guest’s angry rant about ‘moron’ Donald Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's intelligence was questioned by MSNBC's national affairs analyst on Friday.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed John Heilemann during "Deadline: White House."

"Can I just say at the start that the man is idiot," Heilemann said, referring to the commander-in-chief.

"He's just an idiot. He's just a moron," he said.

"The idea of the president of the United States stands up and says, 'the problem with testing is that if we test we have more cases.' That's what he said. "'If we test we have more cases.' You know what? The testing doesn't make the cases, the testing reveals the cases," he explained.

