Reporter fires back after Kayleigh McEnany blames Obama for lack of protective gear: ‘Trump has been in office for 3 years now’

During an exchange with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a reporter asked her about the low supply of protective supplies in February 2020 when the coronavirus was first making headlines. McEnany shifted the subject to former President Obama, who she says “left the stockpile empty,” claiming that a USA Today fact check supports her assertions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter then asked why the stockpile continued to remain unreplenished 3 years into Trump’s presidency.

“We refilled that stockpile,” McEnany said. “We got the N-95 masks out — ventilators are another good example, not a single America died for lack of a ventilator — a hundred thousand ventilators in a hundred days, three-times what is produced in the average year.”

“We have delivered,” she continued. “We have cleaned up the mess that was very clearly left by President Obama and we got that out.”

Watch the full exchange below: