Reporter slams Kayleigh McEnany for turning press briefing into a ‘malicious’ Obamagate ‘propaganda’ session

Published

10 mins ago

on

On Friday, correspondent Brian Karem slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, accusing her of using the press briefing room for a “malicious spreading of propaganda” in a “total perversion of the public trust.”

His anger stemmed from McEnany taking a question from One America News’ Chanel Rion, who used her time to make unsubstantiated assertions that former President Barack Obama directed an “illegal wiretap” of Michael Flynn.

Rion was recently kicked out of the White House press corps for refusing to follow social distancing guidelines. However, she has continued to show up at the briefings as a guest of the press secretary, and is routinely given time to speak.

McEnany concluded the press briefing by scolding reporters for allegedly not doing enough reporting on President Donald Trump’s so-called “Obamagate” conspiracy theory. She provided a list of questions they should be asking.

Watch below:

Supreme Court ruling could doom GOP’s attempts to enact corporate COVID-19 immunity

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

The landmark Supreme Court decision that upheld most of the Affordable Care Act could help doom efforts of Trump Republicans who are trying to protect companies that force their employees to go to work and healthcare providers from lawsuits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wants to give companies that reopen during the pandemic immunity from liability. Such a law, which would supersede state laws about liability, could run afoul of the Commerce Clause, the part of the Constitution that gives Congress the authority “to regulate commerce with foreign nations, and among the several states.”

White House briefing gets heated as Kayleigh McEnany struggles to explain Trump’s authority to override governors

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

During an exchange with a reporter during a press conference this Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany struggled to defend President Trump's recent comments where he claimed that he could "override" state governors who refuse to allow places of worship to reopen amid the coronavirus health crisis.

McEnany was asked to reconcile Trump's comments with those of coronavirus task force member Dr. Birx, who advised against allowing churches to reopen immediately.

