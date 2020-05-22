Reporter slams Kayleigh McEnany for turning press briefing into a ‘malicious’ Obamagate ‘propaganda’ session

On Friday, correspondent Brian Karem slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, accusing her of using the press briefing room for a “malicious spreading of propaganda” in a “total perversion of the public trust.”

HEY! @PressSec We are NOT there to answer your questions. You represent @realDonaldTrump You are there to answer our questions! That was an act of cowardice and a malicious spreading of propaganda from the Brady Briefing Room. Total perversion of the public trust. pic.twitter.com/I97SbaJyHl — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 22, 2020

His anger stemmed from McEnany taking a question from One America News’ Chanel Rion, who used her time to make unsubstantiated assertions that former President Barack Obama directed an “illegal wiretap” of Michael Flynn.

Rion was recently kicked out of the White House press corps for refusing to follow social distancing guidelines. However, she has continued to show up at the briefings as a guest of the press secretary, and is routinely given time to speak.

McEnany concluded the press briefing by scolding reporters for allegedly not doing enough reporting on President Donald Trump’s so-called “Obamagate” conspiracy theory. She provided a list of questions they should be asking.

Watch below: