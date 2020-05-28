Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican explains why he won’t wear a mask: ‘It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, CNN spoke with GOP lawmakers who refuse to wear masks — and one of the more colorful responses came from Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA).

“Can you smell through that mask?” said Higgins. “Then you’re not stopping any sort of a virus. It’s part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You’re participating in it by wearing a mask.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What you’re wearing is a bacteria trap; it’s not helping your health or anybody else’s,” Higgins added.

In reality, medical experts have broadly recommended wearing face masks not to protect yourself from coronavirus, but to suppress transmission to other people in case you are carrying the virus without symptoms. COVID-19 spreads from particles carried by coughing, sneezing, or exhaling, and can be present before symptoms begin — or even if they never develop.

“While most members in both parties wear face coverings throughout the Capitol, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, other than when they speak on camera, it’s a group of Republicans who choose not to wear face coverings while Democrats universally are spotted wearing masks while in the chamber,” reported congressional correspondent Manu Raju. “Police officers, aides, reporters in the Capitol and all but a couple of senators wear masks — but a group of House Republicans continue to choose not to, something President Donald Trump has refused to do as well.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked for claiming that mail-in voting will ‘end’ the Republican Party: ‘You silly fool’

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter that mail-in voting could "lead to the end of our great Republican Party."

His outburst triggered immediate mockery on social media. Some mimicked the president and responded in all-caps.

Fact check: mail-in voting has been happening in many Republican states for years. In fact Trump and Kellyanne Conway both vote by mail, as does our military.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Car rampage through Colorado protesters compared to Charlottesville attack that killed Heather Heyer

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday, at a protest in Denver, Colorado against the police killing of George Floyd, the driver of a black SUV tried to run down one of the demonstrators, in an incident captured on video.

Nobody appears to have been killed. However, horrified commenters on social media compared the incident to the vehicle-ramming attack in Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd and killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Arrest this driver. Attempted murder. This is how Heather Heyer died. https://t.co/pxGmEFDZkC

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Driver of black SUV tries to run down George Floyd protester in Colorado

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday evening, as protests and demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis continued to spread nationwide, the driver of a black SUV at the protest in Denver, Colorado was captured on camera trying to run down a protester.

In the footage, the car turns and cuts across the road as the protester tries to dive out of the way to avoid it. Then the car speeds off as a number of protesters chase behind.

Watch the incident below:

Downtown denver. Some girl turned around to run this guy over #GeorgeFloyd #icantbreathe #downtowndenver #denver pic.twitter.com/eirohGGPr5

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image