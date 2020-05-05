Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican governors celebrate their COVID-19 response in op-ed — while they have high per capita cases

Published

1 min ago

on

Five Republican governors crafted an op-ed in the Washington Post Tuesday, singing their own praises for their COVID-19 response without shutting down their government. The problem, however, is that four out of the five governors are in states that are suffering among the highest per capita coronavirus cases in the country.

Govs. Mark Gordon (R-WY), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), Kim Reynolds (R-IA) and Mike Parson (R-MO) announced in the column that while they have different approaches, all of their states have been “open for business,” delivering food and other goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our collective experience ensures that our contribution toward reopening our nation’s economy is stable, safe and durable. Restarting our economy is not a race to be won but a cooperative effort. Our approach has created a model for success that can be applied throughout the country,” the editorial says.

As Huffington Post editor Kate Sheppard pointed out, low coronavirus cases in a state doesn’t exactly stand up when one considers the population of the state.

Missouri is the 23rd lowest state in terms of population density, but it’s the 24th highest in terms of positive test rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the data chart from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, these Republican states appear to be worse off than some of the most populated counties in the United States.

Wyoming has 101 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. Arkansas has 114 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. Missouri has 140 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. Iowa has 291 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Nebraska has 293 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents

To put that in context, Los Angeles County, California has 84 per 100,000 people, meaning LA is doing better than all of the GOP states. Similarly, the blue state of Oregon has just 64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. Montana, run by a Democratic governor, has just 43 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, for the lowest rate in the country. Maine is also run by a Democratic governor, and the state has 88 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Hawaii has just 44 confirmed cases per 100,000. All of the Democratic states issued their own stay-at-home orders.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Restaurant owner who asked Trump about coronavirus safety says his response didn’t make her feel any better

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Soupergirl co-owner Sara Polon was asked to record a video question for President Trump to be presented to him for his recent Fox News town hall. But as The Washingtonian points out, Trump never got around to answering it.

Polon is terrified at the idea of reopening her restaurant and worried about keeping her employees safe as the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S. In her question, she asked Trump what federal testing protocols would be in place to ensure that employees and patrons feel safe, especially if people are coming from different states with differing standards.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump needs an intervention because he’s like a child suffering a mental health crisis: SE Cupp

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Conservative political commentator S.E. Cupp drew upon her experience as the mother of a five-year-old boy to inform her views on President Donald Trump.

"Every parent has warily confronted the hypothetical question: What would you do if you suspected your child was unwell?" she wondered. "Not physically, but emotionally unwell, or mentally unstable?"

The way she explained the scenario could just as easily apply to a child as the leader of the free world.

"Imagine learning your teenager, for example, had been yelling demeaning slurs at the girls in his class, harassing them and calling them names," she explained. "And that he’d been secretly using his social media accounts to go on late-night rants against perceived enemies, attacking their looks, and again, calling them names in unending, seething, rambling posts. Or that he’d been increasingly susceptible to bizarre and otherwise implausible conspiracy theories, and was spreading them unprompted to anyone who would listen."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower says Trump administration blew off dire warning about mask shortages in January

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Dr. Rick Bright, a top health official in the Trump administration, filed a formal whistleblower complaint alleging that the administration disregarded a warning about critical mask shortages in late January.

"The complaint from Dr. Rick Bright, who led the government’s efforts to find a vaccine for the coronavirus before being reassigned to a position at the National Institutes of Health, details — what he describes as — a staggering degree of inaction from administration officials bracing for a historic pandemic," reported Sam Stein. "Bright, who served as a program leader within the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), says he raised alarms about supply chain shortages early on during the coronavirus’ spread."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image