Republican senator: Americans should ignore Trump

Published

45 mins ago

on

One Republican senator explained on Monday why people should ignore President Donald Trump after his admission he has been taking hydroxychloroquine.

Trump’s own administration has warned that the drug can be deadly and it has side-effects that can include hallucinations and mental changes.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski urged Americans to listen to medical professionals instead of Trump, who was a reality-TV star and real estate developer before taking office.

“What I’m saying: Follow the guidance of our medical professionals,” Murkowski said, as quoted by CNN’s Manu Raju.

“I’m not a medical professional. The president is not. We should be listening to them,” she explained.


