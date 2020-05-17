Republicans spent the weekend lobbying Trump to kill funding for World Health Organization during COVID-19 pandemic

President Donald Trump’s attempt to dodge responsibility for the impact of the coronavirus has prompted blame pointed at China and the World Health Organization. In the middle of a global pandemic, Trump is leaning toward canceling 100 percent of the WHO’s funding.
On Friday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson obtained a “leaked document” he said showed Trump was “on the brink of resuming U.S. funding of the World Health Organization.”
According to a report from Axios, Trump was nearly convinced to restore partial funding for the WHO, given the need for the world to work together to fight COVID-19. Trump, however, is vacillating between most options. Three sources said he was ready to kill the future funding, while another source said the decision was still fluid.
While Trump and GOP leaders spent the weekend at Camp David, they pressed the president “to not give a dime to WHO,” a source familiar with the weekend told Axios.
“That’s where the president’s head is at as well. So it was more reaffirming his position,” added another source.
House Democrats say that Trump doesn’t have the legal authority to stop WHO funding since Congress controls the budget for the United States. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to indicate that she would challenge the decision if Trump attempts to enact his funding cuts.
The Trump White House claimed that no language in Congress’ spending bills forcing dollars go to the WHO.
Read the full report at Axios.
