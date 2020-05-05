Republicans three times more likely than Democrats to say they’ll refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Scientists are still months away from putting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine on the market. But even before it exists, many Republicans are reflexively rejecting it.

A new Morning Consult poll shows that while 64 percent of Americans would get a vaccine if it were available, there is a significant variation across political parties. 20 percent of Republicans say they will not accept the vaccine, versus only 7 percent of Democrats who say the same.

Hi @morningconsult 👋How does this compare to anti-vaccination sentiment outside of COVID-19? Is this political polarization typical of standard vaccine adoption/acceptance?https://t.co/MEwmtyXMq9 pic.twitter.com/kug8GOub56 — Amelia Simpson (@ameliasmps) May 5, 2020

President Donald Trump has spent a large portion of this year downplaying the threat of coronavirus. Even once he accepted it was a serious crisis, he aggressively touted an unproven drug cocktail involving an anti-malaria medication, something many Trump supporters still firmly believe is the cure.