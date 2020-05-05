Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans three times more likely than Democrats to say they’ll refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Published

1 min ago

on

Scientists are still months away from putting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine on the market. But even before it exists, many Republicans are reflexively rejecting it.

A new Morning Consult poll shows that while 64 percent of Americans would get a vaccine if it were available, there is a significant variation across political parties. 20 percent of Republicans say they will not accept the vaccine, versus only 7 percent of Democrats who say the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump has spent a large portion of this year downplaying the threat of coronavirus. Even once he accepted it was a serious crisis, he aggressively touted an unproven drug cocktail involving an anti-malaria medication, something many Trump supporters still firmly believe is the cure.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Andrew Yang successfully blocks New York from cancelling their Democratic primary election: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, a federal judge reversed the decision by New York to cancel its primary election on June 23, ruling in favor of a lawsuit filed by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

BREAKING: The Democratic primary is back on in New York State for June 23, as a federal judge reinstates the contest following a lawsuit by @AndrewYang.

Background, @CourthouseNews: https://t.co/MydVP6yeoO pic.twitter.com/LgL6YjxJcU

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tax proposals on life support as his own party rejects them for new stimulus

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has stated he wants payroll tax cuts to be a key part of the next round of coronavirus stimulus.

But his proposal may already be dead on arrival. According to The Washington Post and Politico, several GOP senators don't want to pursue the idea.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

High School that educated Nancy Pelosi to close as America’s economic crisis worsens

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

The economic crisis continues to devastate education institutions in America.

"Maryland’s oldest Catholic college preparatory school for girls, an institution that remained in the city of Baltimore from the time it was founded, announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors," The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday.

Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives attended the school, as did former Senator Barbara Mikulski, who set the record for the longest-serving woman in the United States Congress.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image