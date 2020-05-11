Quantcast
REVEALED: Trump’s tax returns show shady bookkeeping and foreign entanglements — according to insider who’s seen them

Published

1 min ago

on

The Supreme Court could soon open a window into President Donald Trump’s financial conflicts while serving in the nation’s highest elected office.

Questions about those potential conflicts of interest have dogged his presidency — including as recently as Sunday, when he promoted the reopening of his Rancho Palos Verdes, California, golf course — and the court will hear arguments Tuesday on turning over his tax returns to Congress, according to Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien.

“Is Trump pushing businesses to reopen despite ongoing perils attached to the coronavirus because it’s best for the country?” O’Brien wrote. “Or is it because COVID-19 has battered his family’s fortunes? Or is it simply because he has the upcoming presidential election in mind? Who knows. But we are more than three years into this presidency and the same questions that have hung over Trump from the moment he launched his bid for the White House still linger: What are the contours of his personal finances and how do they inform his actions and policies?”

O’Brien has actually seen Trump’s tax returns after the future president sued him for libel in 2006, claiming the reporter’s book inaccurately presented the size of his fortune.

“During the course of the litigation, Trump resisted releasing his tax returns and other financial records,” O’Brien wrote. “My lawyers got the returns, and while I can’t disclose specifics, I imagine that Trump is hesitant to release them now because they would reveal how robust his businesses actually are and shine a light on some of his foreign sources of income.”

Trump’s fight to keep his tax returns private suggests he’s hiding something, O’Brien wrote, and he said the documents he saw over a decade ago suggests some highly suspect financial entanglements and possible criminal activity.

“If all of this information from Trump’s taxes, bankers and accountants was good enough for me over a decade ago, it’s certainly good enough for Congress and the Manhattan district attorney today,” O’Brien wrote. “It’s also good enough for the American people. If we’ve learned one thing from the Trump presidency it’s that it’s no longer enough to rely on tradition when it comes to the Oval Office and financial transparency. Financial transparency should be a requirement for all presidents going forward — and the Supreme Court would do well to help pave the way.”

Breaking Banner

Reopening just a little bit isn’t really a big boon for the economy: analysis

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Really opening Texas would require the governor and like-minded officials to actually put businesses in a situation where they could operate and make money.

That’s not what is happening in Texas. The reopening of the state, so far, is more of an experiment about how open the state can get without giving the pandemic an opening of its own.

Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing certain kinds of businesses to open in constricted ways. That’s no way to make money. A restaurant with 25% of its seats full is a failing proposition. A hair salon that can only use two of its six chairs is not a going concern. A movie that attracts audiences sparse enough to leave 75 of every 100 seats empty is a flop on its way to streaming.

2020 Election

Kamala Harris tops Biden list for 2020 VP pick

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is the "early frontrunner" at the top of the list to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate.

Politico reports aides, surrogates and major donors to the former Obama vice president see Senator Harris as a good fit, although Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is ahead of the pack.

"Biden and Harris have spoken privately several times, and a growing contingent of operatives inside and around the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign have been making it clear they want her as his pick," Politico notes. "Influential donors are joining in the push, seeing the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica as the most logical choice to balance a ticket led by a white man in his late 70s. Some of the party’s biggest benefactors, including those who went months rarely hearing from Harris, said they have seen an uptick in contacts from her and people on her behalf."

Breaking Banner

‘I need a cold shower’: CNN’s John Berman disturbed after guest talks about making Dr. Fauci a sex symbol

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

CNN's John Berman on Monday appeared disturbed after a guest on his show described Dr. Anthony Fauci as a sex symbol.

Berman's reaction came after co-host Alisyn Camerota interviewed Sally Quinn, a longtime journalist who in 1991 published a romance novel that featured a dashing doctor who was inspired by Fauci.

Quinn told Camerota that she was inspired to write a character based on Fauci after sitting next to him at an exclusive dinner in Washington, D.C. at a time when he had gained fame by working on treatments for HIV.

"We just sort of immediately got into a very intense conversation, and I just found him riveting, and unbelievably attractive, and charismatic," Quinn explained. "I thought he was brilliant. He had an incredible mind. He had a wonderful sort of witty sense of humor, and he was one of those guys who was interested as well as interesting. I mean, he was asking me questions and we just hit it off immediately, and I just thought, wow, this guy -- I thought he was really sexy, and you know, he was."

