Right-wing pundit to refuse coronavirus vaccine: ‘They’re not conspiracy theories — they’re conspiracy facts’
One of the impediments facing public health officials seeking a safe path to herd immunity from the COVID-19 pandemic is the growth of conspiracy theories about vaccines from the far-right in America.
One particularly shocking conspiracy theory is that Bill Gates is attempting to microchip the population through a COVID-19 vaccine. Snopes has rated the claim as false.
Far-right personality Michelle Malkin repeatedly mentioned Gates in an online video posted to Twitter where she announced she will be refusing a vaccine.
Malkin told her 2 million Twitter followers that, “sometimes conspiracies are true.”
“They’re not conspiracy theories — they’re conspiracy truths, they’re conspiracy facts,” she argued.
I will not take the Gates Vaccine. I will not bow down to jack-booted globalists. I will question the corrupted public health industrial complex & its financial conflicts of interest. I will use my platforms to share silenced views of whistleblowers & dissidents. #FightTheCensors pic.twitter.com/K6l2QMIXP7
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) May 9, 2020