Quantcast
Connect with us

Right-wing pundit to refuse coronavirus vaccine: ‘They’re not conspiracy theories — they’re conspiracy facts’

Published

1 min ago

on

One of the impediments facing public health officials seeking a safe path to herd immunity from the COVID-19 pandemic is the growth of conspiracy theories about vaccines from the far-right in America.

One particularly shocking conspiracy theory is that Bill Gates is attempting to microchip the population through a COVID-19 vaccine. Snopes has rated the claim as false.

ADVERTISEMENT

Far-right personality Michelle Malkin repeatedly mentioned Gates in an online video posted to Twitter where she announced she will be refusing a vaccine.

Malkin told her 2 million Twitter followers that, “sometimes conspiracies are true.”

“They’re not conspiracy theories — they’re conspiracy truths, they’re conspiracy facts,” she argued.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump official blew off American manufacturer of N95 masks as pandemic began spread in US: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Michael Bowen, a manufacturer in Fort Worth, Texas, offered to produce millions of N95 masks for the federal government in January — but a key official expressed little interest in the proposal.

"Bowen’s medical supply company, Prestige Ameritech, could ramp up production to make an additional 1.7 million N95 masks a week. He viewed the shrinking domestic production of medical masks as a national security issue, though, and he wanted to give the federal government first dibs," reported Aaron Davis. "'We still have four like-new N95 manufacturing lines,' Bowen wrote that day in an email to top administrators in the Department of Health and Human Services. 'Reactivating these machines would be very difficult and very expensive but could be achieved in a dire situation.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Brah that’s socialism’: GOP president ridiculed after announcing $3 billion for ‘food lines’

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

America's Republican President was mocked online after announcing $3 billion in emergency funding for food banks.

Donald Trump made the announcement after his administration reported America's unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 14.7%.

Here's some of what people were saying about his announcement:

https://twitter.com/TalbertSwan/status/1259199783803269128

If you had told me 3 years ago that by mid-2020 Donald Trump will have presided over 75,000 U.S. deaths, tens of millions of unemployment claims, and the reinstitution of literal bread lines.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump announces $3 billion for ‘food lines’ as America’s economic crisis deepens

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced an emergency purchase of $3 billion work to agricultural products to be given out to struggling Americans facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump announced on Twitter.

“'FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX' Great news for all!" he added.

Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. “FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX” Great news for all! @SecretarySonny @ZippyDuvall

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image