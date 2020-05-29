Rudy Giuliani hilariously ridiculed for cryptic tweet: ‘World’s most expensive lawyer strikes again’
On Friday evening, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted a single hash symbol.
#
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 30, 2020
Commenters on social media had no idea what Giuliani meant by tweeting this. But they had a lot of fun with it.
&
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 30, 2020
Did you just press pound to speak to a Twitter manager?
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 30, 2020
The number is 103,923 deaths caused by your friend.
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 30, 2020
Worlds most expensive free lawyer strikes again
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 30, 2020
god knows what part of his body did that.
— David Sparks (@davidsparks444) May 30, 2020
Let me finish that for you.#BlackLivesMatter
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) May 30, 2020
Message received, watching Garfield and Friends nude as requested.
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) May 30, 2020
Project H.A.S.H. personnel standing by, rebooting brain stems on your mark
— Eric Berlin (@ericberlin) May 30, 2020
Wait for the tone and then dial in the extension of the party you wish to reach.
— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 30, 2020
Sir please press the medical alert bracelet, not the tweet button
— [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) May 30, 2020
Rudy tried to come up with hashtags listing reasons to re-elect Trump
— Mike Dorsey 😷 (@DorseyFilm) May 30, 2020
In Q speak it translates to: "Obama is going to get arrested any day now!"
— . (@WineCaveGulag) May 30, 2020
— Frank (@frankzepeda45) May 30, 2020
Covfefe 🤷♂️
— David Kriegel (@dkriegel0918) May 30, 2020