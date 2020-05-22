‘Run over by the Trump bus’: Jeff Sessions mocked for failure to win back Trump’s approval

On Friday, President Donald Trump attacked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter, saying he “let our country down” and reminding his supporters to back his opponent for Senate, former football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions’ failure to get back in his former boss’ good graces earned him a round of mockery from commenters on social media.

Jeff Sessions, being run over by the Trump bus yet again. https://t.co/lWHjnVoXf6 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 23, 2020

poor Jeff Sessions can't catch a break — too racist to be a Reagan-era judge, and not racist enough to head Trump's department of justice — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 22, 2020

‘Do not trust Jeff Sessions’: Trump slams his former AG in Twitter rant. Be grateful Jeff. A Twitter slam from tRump is something to be proud of. #FreshTweets#BeTheChange4USA https://t.co/fBLvel1dvp — Blue (@NY_runaway) May 23, 2020

The stream of Complete and Total Endorsements paired with the evisceration of Jeff Sessions… pic.twitter.com/GaYqDdNUt4 — Chris Cardno (@Chris_Cardno) May 23, 2020

Jeff Sessions somewhere in Alabama now writing his Trump Tell-All like… pic.twitter.com/Sd6Ik0Asuo — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) May 23, 2020

