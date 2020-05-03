Saudi stocks dive after finance minister vows ‘painful’ measures
Dubai (AFP) – Saudi shares slumped 6.8 percent as trading opened Sunday, a day after the finance minister announced “painful” measures to tackle the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.Almost all the listed stocks on the Arab world’s largest bourse were in the red just minutes after the start of trading.Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said late Saturday that the kingdom would take “drastic measures” to face the double shock of the novel coronavirus and low oil prices.”Some of these measures could be painful,” he said in an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya.He said…
‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson deadlifts 1,104 pounds to break world record
Hafthor Bjornsson — the Icelandic weightlifter who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on “Game of Thrones” — broke the deadlift world record on Saturday. He lifted 501 kilograms (1,104.52 pounds), breaking the previous world record by a kilogram. The record dated back to 2016.His Game of Thrones character died and was resurrected as a tough named “Robert Strong.” In real life, Bjornsson is one of the best weightlifters on the planet. The 6-9, 425-pound Bjornsson won the “World’s Strongest Man” title in 2018.“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” he said Saturday after ... (more…)
Venezuela prison riot leaves 47 dead, 75 wounded
Caracas (AFP) - A prison riot has left at least 47 dead and 75 wounded in western Venezuela, a country where NGOs and inmates' families regularly denounce unsanitary conditions, violence and overcrowding behind bars.The Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP) rights group provided the figures for the riot, which happened Friday afternoon at the Los Llanos prison center in Guanare city.Parliamentary Deputy Maria Beatriz Martinez, who represents Portuguesa state where the prison is located, said: "At the moment we have been able to confirm 47 dead and 75 wounded."Martinez and the NGO said all of the... (more…)
