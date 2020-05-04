Schumer asks McConnell why he’s prioritizing judges over ensuring states have coronavirus test kits

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) questioned Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) motivations for rushing members back to Washington, D.C. in the middle of a pandemic when his top priorities are passing judges.

Speaking to New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff, Schumer blasted McConnell for focusing on President Donald Trump’s nominees over the desperate need for states to get necessary COVID-19 test kits.

“We need to know why we still don’t have enough tests. Months ago, in early March, here’s what President Trump said: ‘Anybody who needs a test gets a test.’ It was lie then, it remains a lie now,” Schumer said.

