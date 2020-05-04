Sean Hannity breaks with Trump and condemns armed lockdown protests: ‘Show of force is dangerous’
President Donald Trump has defended the protesters in Michigan who demonstrated against the state stay-at-home order with semiautomatic rifles.
But one very unlikely person is disagreeing with him: Fox News’ Sean Hannity, one of the network’s most partisan Trump supporters and a commentator with a long history of coronavirus trutherism.
“In Michigan — I’m the number one supporter of the First Amendment and the Second Amendment,” said Hannity on his Monday broadcast. “Now, no one is a bigger defender of the Second Amendment than yours truly. Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves, and try to get the country open. This, with the militia look here and these long guns? Uhhh, no.”
“Show of force is dangerous,” Hannity continued. “That puts our police at risk. And by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are. No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force. And God forbid something happens, they’re going to go after all of us law-abiding Second Amendment people!”
Watch below:
Hannity comes out against armed protests: This with the militia look here and these long guns uhhh no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk… No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force pic.twitter.com/glWU0uaEio
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 5, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Watching Fox News can get you killed’: Former GOP congressman rips Laura Ingraham’s attack on social distancing
Fox News personality Laura Ingraham questioned the utility of social distancing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday evening.
"I think it probably seemed like social distancing would be necessary, there was no real scientific basis for concluding that, since it had never been studied," she claimed.
Ingraham, a lawyer by training, is not a medical professional.
"Viruses spread, that's what they do," she argued.
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was shocked by a clip of Ingraham's show.
"Have I mentioned before that watching Fox News can get you killed?" he asked.
Breaking Banner
Dr. Tony Fauci contradicts Trump and Pompeo — and says there’s no evidence COVID-19 came from a lab
On Monday, in an interview with National Geographic, NIH infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that there is no evidence to support the claim, often entertained by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese research lab.
"If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated," said Fauci. "Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species."
COVID-19
Sean Hannity breaks with Trump and condemns armed lockdown protests: ‘Show of force is dangerous’
President Donald Trump has defended the protesters in Michigan who demonstrated against the state stay-at-home order with semiautomatic rifles.
But one very unlikely person is disagreeing with him: Fox News' Sean Hannity, one of the network's most partisan Trump supporters and a commentator with a long history of coronavirus trutherism.