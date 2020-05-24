Quantcast
Second Amendment protesters marched to Kentucky governor — and demanded he face them before hanging him in effigy

Right-wing activists protesting at the Kentucky state capitol ended their event with the effigy of the governor hanging from a noose in a tree.

According to Courier-Journal photographer Matt Stone, it was part of the “Patriot Day and 2nd Amendment Rally” that welcomed those with weapons in many states over the weekend.

Courier-Journal reporter Sarah Ladd captured on video the moment that the protesters decided to march from the state capitol to the governor’s residence where they could demand Beshear to come outside. Then they hung him in effigy.

At one point, Ladd reported that Louisville evangelist Pharaoh Nuahzee told the crowd that coronavirus had revealed the enemies of God, though he didn’t elaborate on who they are or how they were revealed.

You can see the video of the protesters below from Ladd:

