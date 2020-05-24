Second Amendment protesters marched to Kentucky governor — and demanded he face them before hanging him in effigy

Right-wing activists protesting at the Kentucky state capitol ended their event with the effigy of the governor hanging from a noose in a tree.

According to Courier-Journal photographer Matt Stone, it was part of the “Patriot Day and 2nd Amendment Rally” that welcomed those with weapons in many states over the weekend.

Courier-Journal reporter Sarah Ladd captured on video the moment that the protesters decided to march from the state capitol to the governor’s residence where they could demand Beshear to come outside. Then they hung him in effigy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the armed protesters stood outside Governor Beshear’s house chanting at him to come outside, his children were apparently also in the house,” reported Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio.

At one point, Ladd reported that Louisville evangelist Pharaoh Nuahzee told the crowd that coronavirus had revealed the enemies of God, though he didn’t elaborate on who they are or how they were revealed.

At the end of the Patriot Day and 2nd Amendment Rally at the Kentucky state capitol, an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear was hung from a tree. pic.twitter.com/s19BRluvSo — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) May 24, 2020

Protesters in Frankfort today hung Andy Beshear in effigy and then marched to his house chanting for him to come outside 📸@ladd_sarah pic.twitter.com/Ah4uOKhNsi — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As the armed protesters stood outside Governor Beshear’s house chanting at him to come outside, his children were apparently also in the house https://t.co/NFd8w1CSMW — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Holy crap. A group of armed “protesters” stood in front of the governor’s house, called for him to come out and hung him in effigy. https://t.co/7lqMfhYyRZ — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) May 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the video of the protesters below from Ladd:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Come out, Andy” chants in front of the governor’s mansion. pic.twitter.com/N52stx7fKB — Sarah Ladd (@ladd_sarah) May 24, 2020