Sen. Kelly Loeffler spending $4 million to convince Georgians she wasn’t wrong to profit off of COVID-19
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is setting aside $4 million for advertisements to convince Georgia voters she was not wrong to allegedly profit off of the coronavirus pandemic.
Loeffler drew criticism last month when she “sold up to $3.1 million in stocks” after attending a coronavirus briefing that was exclusive to U.S. senators, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The paper reported on Monday that Loeffler is planning to spend $4 million on advertisements to push back against the criticism.
The ads reportedly accuse her opponents, including Republican Rep. Doug Collins (GA), of “liberal lies.” They also claim that the senator has been “unfairly targeted all because she’s a strong conservative woman.”
“The liberals unfairly target President Trump every day,” one ad says. “Just like they’re unfairly targeting conservative Kelly Loeffler. But they’re both standing strong.”
The ad goes on to brag that Loeffler used her “personal plane” to fly cruise ship passengers back to Georgia and that she “donated $1 million” to help hospitals fight the pandemic.
Watch two of the ads below.
Fox News ‘clarifies’ after actor Kevin Sorbo pushes ‘herd immunity’ and compares COVID-19 to the flu
Fox News host Jillian Mele cautioned the network's viewers on Sunday after actor Kevin Sorbo compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.
In an interview on Fox & Friends, Sorbo appeared with his wife Sam to explain why he had called Americans "blind sheep" for obeying government guidelines for fighting the novel coronavirus.
"I'm not saying this virus isn't dangerous," Sorbo opined. "Of course, it's dangerous... But you know, look at the common flu. The so-called common flu is 60 to 80,0000 people a year die every year from the flu. Are we doing anything about that? Are we social distancing from that?"
‘Disobey!’ ReopenNC leader arrested during protest at North Carolina governor’s mansion
Ashley Smith, the leader of a movement to "reopen" North Carolina, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after she disobeyed police orders.
The incident happened during a protest at the governor's mansion in Raleigh. Smith was seen being handcuffed and taken into custody after she apparently disobeyed orders not to protest on the sidewalk.
Watch the video and read some of the reports below.
