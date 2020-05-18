Sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s killer Snapchatted his dead body — because she’s a ‘huge fan of true crime’: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lindsey McMichael, the sister and daughter of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, posted pictures of his dead body on Snapchat — reportedly because she is a “huge fan of true crime.”

According to the report, Lindsey, 30 years old, disputed this characterization to The Sun, saying, “It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened.’” She acknowledged that, “It was absolutely poor judgment.”

The report continued: “Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Arbery family, condemned Lindsay’s actions, saying it was ‘very disturbing and very disturbing to the family,’ adding, ‘it also highlights that there are probably more video and more images of before, during and after Ahmaud’s murder — these images aren’t meant for public consumption in this way. It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.'”