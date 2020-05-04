Sorry, French press users — but study says you should filter your coffee
Coffee fuels early risers and night owls, and during coronavirus isolation many people are brewing their own drinks at home.A recent study shows only one problem with that: If you use a French press, you aren’t filtering your coffee well enough.“Our study provides strong and convincing evidence of a link between coffee brewing methods, heart attacks and longevity,” study author Dag S. Thelle, a professor at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, said in a press release. “Unfiltered coffee contains substances which increase blood cholesterol. Using a filter removes these and makes heart attacks …
Theme parks’ post-pandemic world: 5 changes to expect
ORLANDO, Fla. — Change is barreling toward Orlando’s theme parks and attractions, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Adjustments will be made in many ways — perhaps in every way — experts and analysts say.Visitors should brace themselves for alterations, for example, in how to buy admission tickets, for spread-out seating arrangements aboard park rides and in restaurants, and in just how we wait, they say.In short, expect less touching.Attractions operators have not yet shared details on their plans. We asked five experts to hone in on a few particular needs that they anticipate, creating thi... (more…)
Therapy pets can’t help Alzheimer’s patients right now — but there’s a robotic alternative
MIAMI — Social distancing has changed everything, including how to care for a loved one with Alzheimer or dementia. There might be an increase of stress, confusion and behavior issues during this time because of their disrupted routine, according to the Alzheimer Association.There are at-home therapeutic activities you can do to help calm them down.You could get them a free furry robotic friend through Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs to keep them company. The robots are designed to look, move and act like cats and dogs.The department says it’s planning to deliver more than 375 free robot... (more…)
Universal child care was provided during World War II. We need it again during this pandemic — and beyond
Historically, times of crisis have brought out the best in U.S. policymaking. The Great Depression ushered in the New Deal. The Cuyahoga River burning due to industrial pollution in 1969 gave us the Environmental Protection Agency. What might the coronavirus-fueled public health and economic emergencies lead to? If we follow another example from history, the answer just might be universal child care.The crisis facing our nation today shines a spotlight on the shortcomings of our health care delivery system, flaws in our democratic process and racial and environmental injustices. Perhaps more t... (more…)