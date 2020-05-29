Quantcast
South Carolina Republicans gather for an ‘active rejection’ of social distancing measures: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, The New York Times reported on a gathering of Republicans in Conway, South Carolina that appeared to be an “active rejection” of social distancing measures and other public health guidelines.

“The outdoor gathering here on Thursday was a send-off event for Cleo Steele, a longtime Republican Party operative in Horry County, who is retiring to Ohio,” wrote Astead Herndon. “Speakers shared the same microphone. Local and state political candidates greeted voters with handshakes and squeezed tight for pictures. Of all the people gathered outside the county Republican office — many of them senior citizens — fewer than a dozen wore masks.”

While the few wearing masks included support staff for Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, the senators themselves — who were in attendance — did not.

“‘Social distancing guidelines are recommended,’ the invitation had said. ‘Hand sanitizer and face masks will be available,'” continued the report. “In reality, according to interviews with more than a dozen attendees, the event was an active rejection of behavior that the hyper-conservative crowd has come to associate with liberal enemies in recent months — wearing masks and gloves, staying six feet away from other people, avoiding physical touch.”

“You can quote me on this,” said Dwayne “Duke” Buckner, a primary challenger to Graham. “When the good Lord calls you home, a mask ain’t going to stop it.”

“We wipe our hands and take precautions,” said Michael LaPierre, another right-wing Graham challenger. “But I spent 28 months in Vietnam and crashed six times in a helicopter. I’m going to die when I’m going to die.” He added that he has no problem “pressing flesh and kissing babies.”

“State data shows that Horry County has nearly 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, below the state’s per capita average,” said the report. “Black South Carolinians, meanwhile, have contracted more than half of the state’s total cases, though they make up less than 30 percent of the state’s population. The crowd at the event was almost all white.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Paul Krugman: A stronger GDP won’t help Americans if they’re dead

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his New York Times column, has been stressing that the better a job the United States does with social distancing policies now, the better off the U.S. economy will be in the long run. In his Thursday column, Krugman warns that a premature reopening could hurt the U.S. both economically and from a health standpoint.

“America is now engaged in a vast, dangerous experiment,” Krugman writes. “Although social distancing has limited the spread of the coronavirus, it is far from contained. Yet despite warnings from epidemiologists, much of the country is moving to open up for business as usual.”

Elon Musk mocked after Starship explosion: ‘Maybe have NASA handle rockets’

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Billionaire Elon Musk was the target of jokes on Twitter after his company SpaceX suffered a rocket explosion.

"SpaceX just experienced the biggest explosion yet at its Texas site, where it's testing prototypes for a Mars rocket," Marina Koren of The Atlantic reported.

"A resident who lives nearby—just 2 miles away—said it felt like an earthquake," she added.

https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1266451354861686784

Musk was ridiculed following the blast. Here's some of what people were saying:

2020 Election

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel repeatedly voted by mail — before suing California for expanding the practice

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel frequently voted by mail before leading a lawsuit against California over the state's mail voting expansion, according to voting records.

This article originally appeared at Salon.ig

McDaniel announced on Sunday that the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party had sued Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom after he announced that all registered voters in the state would receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections.

