South Florida prepares for unique hurricane season
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — If Florida experiences the misfortune of a hurricane on top of an epidemic this year, the encounter will be unlike any previous confrontation with the powerful storms.If you lose power, it may take longer to get it back. If your house is damaged, the in-person insurance adjuster could be replaced by a phone app that will allow you to send your insurance company photos of the damage. At shelters, workers will conduct health screenings and temperature checks.The impact of COVID-19 will affect our experience of hurricanes across the board, from the recommended items in fam…
Navy, wary of virus, stays vigilant as civilian world edges toward reopening
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s military units remain cautious about the novel coronavirus even as restrictions are easing on some California businesses and as other states push toward a broader reopening.In a message to the fleet published Wednesday, Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, reiterated the importance of following recommended guidelines to protect sailors’ health.“As state and local officials begin to re-open communities, we must continue to focus on the health and safety of our Sailors and their families,” Gilday said. “While I know we are asking a lot of our Sailors and families ... (more…)
Testing uneven — or nonexistent — at meatpacking plants with COVID-19 outbreaks
MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump proclaimed that meat processors should remain open, thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers are still not being tested for the coronavirus.Pork, beef and poultry laborers have been asked to return to fast-moving, shoulder-to-shoulder meat-cutting lines with no clear idea of who does or does not carry the virus. Across the country, meat factories have been the scenes of the largest outbreaks in the country.“It really is a death march going into those facilities until workers can be tested,” said Joe Enriquez Henry of the League of United... (more…)
Washington residents threatened after naming open businesses, as protesters gather at Capitol to assail coronavirus closures
OLYMPIA, Wash. — As demonstrators of Washington’s stay-at-home order to slow the new coronavirus converged Saturday on the Capitol campus to again protest the restrictions, opposition has taken a darker turn online.Two Facebook pages this week posted names, emails and phone numbers of state residents who had complained to the state about businesses allegedly violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. Some of the complainants say the Facebook posts have generated threats of violence and harassment against them.One group publicizing the names, the Washington Three Percenters, has promoted t... (more…)