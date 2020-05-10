Special effects and virtual guests: China weddings go online
Beijing (AFP) – Like many couples in the era of social distancing, Ma Jialun and Zhang Yitong held their wedding ceremony online — but they added a twist by livestreaming the event to more than 100,000 strangers.Coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions have forced people around the world to delay their nuptials or adapt to the unusual times by celebrating via web link.But in China — where livestreaming is extremely popular — some young couples are allowing anyone to watch their big day and even send them gifts.Creative entrepreneurs are also cashing in, offering people the option to sp…
Zero turnout as Poland holds bizarre ghost election
Warsaw (AFP) - Poland's election day Sunday will be one for the history books as polling stations remain closed and turnout will clock in at zero due to a political crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic.The EU member of 38 million people has found itself in the bizarre "Twilight Zone" predicament in which the presidential ballot is formally neither postponed nor cancelled, because the government and opposition were unable to agree on a constitutional and safe solution."We're in a fog of legal absurdity," Warsaw-based political scientist Stanislaw Mocek told AFP, echoing the widespread hea... (more…)
Putin calls for ‘invincible’ unity as Russians mark Victory Day on lockdown
Moscow (AFP) - President Vladimir Putin told Russians they are "invincible" when they stand together as the country on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in lockdown from the coronavirus.With cases surging and authorities urging Russians to stay in their homes, celebrations of this year's Victory Day were muted after the Kremlin grudgingly postponed plans for a grand parade with world leaders.Instead of columns of military hardware and thousands of troops marching through Red Square as planned, Putin walked alone to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame outside the red ... (more…)
Crisis lays bare poverty in Geneva, as thousands queue for food
Geneva (AFP) - In one of the world's most expensive cities, thousands of people lined up Saturday for free food, as the COVID-19 crisis casts a spotlight on Geneva's usually invisible poor.In the Swiss city famous for its private banks, luxury watchmakers and fancy boutiques, people began lining up at 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Saturday, according to the association Caravane de Solidarite, the main organiser of the event.By the time the distribution at Geneva's Vernets hockey stadium began four hours later, the queue of people, most wearing masks and standing two metres (six feet) apart, stretched and... (more…)