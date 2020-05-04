Quantcast
Startling explosion in COVID-19 numbers is likely attributed to the reopening of states: Public health doctor

Published

26 mins ago

on

The Center for Disease Control revealed projections of COVID-19 cases that predict the fatality numbers will double in less than a month, by June 1.

Numbers guru Nate Silver questioned the numbers, saying that currently, the United States has about 30,000 new cases daily. Projecting 200,000 cases daily is a dramatic increase that he urged people to take with a grain of salt.

But Dr. Joshua Sharfstein of Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health explained that the only thing that has been holding the numbers back is social distancing.

We have been “depriving the virus of a chance to jump from person to person,” he told MSNBC Monday. “Now that we’re getting back together, there is a certainty that there will be more viral spread. The question is how much? And can we respond to that spread effectively through contact tracing and other mechanisms? And if we can’t, if we’re opening too much too early, then we’re going to have more cases. And you know, there are all kinds of potential scenarios, and having more cases and more deaths is definitely a realistic possibility.”

Watch the discussion below:

Activism

Sen. Kelly Loeffler spending $4 million to convince Georgians she wasn’t wrong to profit off of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is setting aside $4 million for advertisements to convince Georgia voters she was not wrong to allegedly profit off of the coronavirus pandemic.

Loeffler drew criticism last month when she "sold up to $3.1 million in stocks" after attending a coronavirus briefing that was exclusive to U.S. senators, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The paper reported on Monday that Loeffler is planning to spend $4 million on advertisements to push back against the criticism.

Breaking Banner

Colorado lockdown protester arrested for pipe bombs

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

A Colorado lockdown opponent was arrested for possession of pipe bombs.

Federal agents executed search warrants Friday morning at the Loveland home of Bradley Bunn, where investigators said they found four pipe bombs and potential pipe bomb components, reported ABC News.

The 53-year-old Bunn had been helping to organize an armed protest demanding the state government end its coronavirus restrictions.

Authorities began investigating Bunn after they were alerted to angry and aggressive social media posts encouraging others to bring military-style weapons to a May 1 demonstration at Colorado's capitol building.

Breaking Banner

Ex-cop and his son claim self-defense after chasing down black jogger and shooting him to death

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

While out for a jog two months ago, a Georgia man was shot and killed by a man and his son who chased him down. Now, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery's mother is calling for justice.

Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper told CNN that when she was notified of her son's death, police told her he took part in a burglary and that there was a "confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun."

"He was not armed," Cooper said.

There have been no charges against the suspects, identified as former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis.

