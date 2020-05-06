Startling revelation: Coronavirus was creeping through Florida months before leaders had any clue
MIAMI — It was March 1 when Florida announced its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, a 29-year-old Hillsborough County woman who had traveled to Italy and a 63-year-old Manatee County man. But buried in data recently published by the Florida health department is an intriguing revelation: The spread of COVID-19 in Florida likely began in January, if not earlier. State health officials have documented at least 170 COVID-19 patients reporting symptoms between Dec. 31, 2019, and February 29, according to a Miami Herald analysis of state health data. Of them, 40% had no apparent contact with …
‘COVID-19 parties’ being held in Washington to spread infection: health officials
Health officials in Walla Walla, Washington revealed this week that residents are holding "COVID-19 parties" in an effort to spread infections.
"Walla Walla County health officials are receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in our community, where noninfected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus," the Walla Walla Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
"While some people with COVID-19 are considered to have mild symptoms, others are at higher risk for severe illness," the statement noted. "Health officials stress that there is much we don’t know about COVID-19. Epidemiologist don’t know if immunity is a sure thing, if reinfection is possible, or if virus could continue living inside you. They do know that even the young can be hospitalized, survivors may suffer long-term damage, and even a ‘mild’ case isn’t mild."
Utah business told workers to ignore quarantine guidelines — now half of them are sick with COVID-19
County executives in Utah this week called out two local businesses for putting their employees' health at risk by telling them to ignore quarantine guidelines.
The Utah Daily Herald reports that Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge, Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie wrote a letter this week in which they revealed 48 percent of workers at an unidentified local business had come down sick with COVID-19 after they encouraged them to blow off social distancing and other restrictions.
WATCH: Mike Pompeo snaps at reporter who asked him why no other countries agree with him on China intel
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been making bold assertions about COVID-19 being released from a lab in China, despite the fact that other allied intelligence agencies have said otherwise.
During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked Pompeo what he made of intelligence officials in United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand stating that it is "unlikely" that COVID-19 came from a lab, and the secretary of state angrily attacked her.
"Your efforts to spend your whole life trying to drive a little wedge between senior American officials, it's just, it's just, it's just false!" Pompeo fumed.