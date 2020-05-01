Quantcast
Connect with us

Steve Mnuchin forced to ask heavily-endowed elite prep schools to return loans meant for small businesses

Published

15 mins ago

on

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is trying to get elite preparatory schools with large endowments to return Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were intended for small businesses as part of the coronavirus stimulus program.

“Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a post on Twitter, instructed wealthy schools that had accepted the loans to give them back,” reported Ben Protess and David McCabe. “‘It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments’ have taken the loans, he said. ‘They should return them.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some prominent institutions with multimillion-dollar endowments have accepted money from a Small Business Administration program that is aimed at keeping employees of small companies paid during the coronavirus pandemic,” continued the report. “Some of them later walked away from the loans, saying other schools might need the funding more, but others made a case for the money even if they had sizable endowments.”

This comes after a similar controversy over large nationwide businesses accepting loans from the PPP, including Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

Prep schools that have agreed to return or not accept the loans include the Latin School of Chicago, the Middlesex boarding school in the Boston area, and the Alexandria, Virginia Episcopal High School.

But other schools say they will keep the money unless the government passes rules requiring it be returned, including Sidwell Friends in Washington, alma mater of the children of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, which is where President Donald Trump’s son Barron studies.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Steve Mnuchin forced to ask heavily-endowed elite prep schools to return loans meant for small businesses

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is trying to get elite preparatory schools with large endowments to return Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were intended for small businesses as part of the coronavirus stimulus program.

"Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a post on Twitter, instructed wealthy schools that had accepted the loans to give them back," reported Ben Protess and David McCabe. "'It has come to our attention that some private schools with significant endowments' have taken the loans, he said. 'They should return them.'"

Continue Reading

Alternet 2020

Here’s how Democrats could have avoided the #MeToo scandal dogging their presumptive 2020 nominee

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary race started out as the most diverse in American history: Multiple women, multiple candidates of color and even the first significant gay candidate. For a while, it even seemed like one of those candidates who didn't fit the typical straight-white-guy male might win. Sen. Kamala Harris of California opened her campaign with a huge rally on MLK Day in 2019 that created a lot of buzz. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, bolstered by a series of strong debate performances, overtook Joe Biden and led the polls in late summer and fall. When primary voting started, both former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota did better than expected, creating at least a momentary sense that either one could win.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s trade war against China takes a coronavirus turn

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The Trump administration has expanded its trade war against China to include the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 1 million already infected in the United States and about 60,000 dead, Trump’s assertions in February and March that the coronavirus is just “like a flu” and will disappear have now been replaced by ‘China did it,’ even talking about making China pay reparations. A part of this is Trump’s dire need to scapegoat someone, or some country, for the United States’ total incompetence in handling the COVID-19 epidemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image