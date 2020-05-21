Steve Mnuchin: ‘Strong likelihood’ another coronavirus relief bill will be needed

Some ideologues and self-proclaimed budget hawks on the far right have been insisting that another coronavirus relief bill would increase the United States’ federal deficit too much. But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, has said there is a “strong likelihood” that another relief bill will be needed.

During an event on Thursday that was hosted by The Hill and sponsored by Wells Fargo and Siemens, the Treasury secretary explained, “We’re going to step back for a few weeks and think very clearly how we need to spend more money — and if we need to do that.”

Earlier this week, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that another coronavirus relief bill might not be needed.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s direction, passed a $3 trillion relief package last week, but some Senate Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have said that the House bill will be dead on arrival when it reaches the Senate.