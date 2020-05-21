Quantcast
Steve Mnuchin: ‘Strong likelihood’ another coronavirus relief bill will be needed

1 min ago

Some ideologues and self-proclaimed budget hawks on the far right have been insisting that another coronavirus relief bill would increase the United States’ federal deficit too much. But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, has said there is a “strong likelihood” that another relief bill will be needed.

During an event on Thursday that was hosted by The Hill and sponsored by Wells Fargo and Siemens, the Treasury secretary explained, “We’re going to step back for a few weeks and think very clearly how we need to spend more money —  and if we need to do that.”

Earlier this week, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said that another coronavirus relief bill might not be needed.

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s direction, passed a $3 trillion relief package last week, but some Senate Republicans — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have said that the House bill will be dead on arrival when it reaches the Senate.


Pelosi suggests Trump is to blame for the deaths of 50,000 Americans

10 mins ago

May 21, 2020

Speaking to the press in her weekly briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed President Donald Trump's slow response for the deaths of 50,000 Americans, without even saying his name.

She cited a Columbia report which recently revealed that if the president had shut down the United States just a week earlier, half of the people in the United States could have been saved.

"Did you see the Columbia report that came out?" Pelosi asked the reporters. "That if one week sooner, one week sooner, we had had a lockdown as other countries did. Korea and the United States had -- I don't know if it's the first case or the first death -- the same day. They locked down. They've lost over 300 people. Just over 300 people. We waited a couple of weeks. The report further says if we had done it when Korea did, we would have saved over 50,000 lives. But just one week was well into the over 30,000 people who would not have died."

Texas mayor faces backlash after his 'disgusting' attempt to bar women from praying is revealed

17 mins ago

May 21, 2020

In an email that was posted online, the mayor of a small town in Dallas, Texas, said that women shouldn't be leading prayers in city council meetings because it's forbidden by the bible.

According to WFAA, Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue referred to passages from the New Testament in an email to another member of the Wylie City Council, who asked if some local student could be allowed to lead the public prayer at the next council meeting on May 26.

Michigan barbers compare COVID-19 lockdown to the Holocaust: 'I will not be placed into a cattle car'

25 mins ago

May 21, 2020

A Michigan barber compared the state's lockdown orders to the Holocaust after police handed out citations for a statehouse stunt.

Barbers gave out free haircuts to demonstrators Wednesday outside the state Capitol as part of an ongoing protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders closing or limiting business activity during the coronavirus pandemic, reported MLive.

State police handed out $500 citations for disorderly conduct to seven barbers and stylists cutting hair, and a pair of Michigan Militia members -- one armed with a rifle -- shouted at officers.

Continue Reading
 
 
