Stock-dumping Georgia senator’s campaign is swirling down the drain: internal GOP poll

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has come under fire for dumping stocks after receiving classified coronavirus briefings in late February, appears to be going down in flames.

An internal Republican Party poll obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution shows that Loeffler is placing fourth among all candidates in the Georgia GOP Senate primary, a stunningly low position for an incumbent.

In total, the poll shows that Loeffler has the support of just 11 percent of GOP primary voters, compared to 29 percent for Rep. Doug Collins, who has shown himself to be her top rival for the seat.

The poll also shows her “essentially tied” with potential Democratic opponents Matt Lieberman and Raphael Warnock, AJC reports. Additionally, the poll found that only 20 percent of voters approved of Loeffler, compared to 47 percent who disapproved.

Collins spokesman Dan McLagan issued a statement in reaction to the poll that essentially danced on Loeffler’s political grave.

“She’s a sitting U.S. Senator who has already spent nearly $10 million and is in 4th place,” he said. “Her campaign is deader than disco. No amount of money can fix this but her team is getting rich and won’t tell her the truth.”