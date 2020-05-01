Quantcast
Connect with us

Stock-dumping Georgia senator’s campaign is swirling down the drain: internal GOP poll

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has come under fire for dumping stocks after receiving classified coronavirus briefings in late February, appears to be going down in flames.

An internal Republican Party poll obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution shows that Loeffler is placing fourth among all candidates in the Georgia GOP Senate primary, a stunningly low position for an incumbent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, the poll shows that Loeffler has the support of just 11 percent of GOP primary voters, compared to 29 percent for Rep. Doug Collins, who has shown himself to be her top rival for the seat.

The poll also shows her “essentially tied” with potential Democratic opponents Matt Lieberman and Raphael Warnock, AJC reports. Additionally, the poll found that only 20 percent of voters approved of Loeffler, compared to 47 percent who disapproved.

Collins spokesman Dan McLagan issued a statement in reaction to the poll that essentially danced on Loeffler’s political grave.

“She’s a sitting U.S. Senator who has already spent nearly $10 million and is in 4th place,” he said. “Her campaign is deader than disco. No amount of money can fix this but her team is getting rich and won’t tell her the truth.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The deadly pandemic no one is talking about

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

The medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died by suicide this week, not while she was in the thick of emergency work in the nation’s epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic but afterward, while she was staying at her family home. She recounted to her father the devastating toll the virus took on patients. Shortly following her was another frontline emergency medical worker, John Mondello, 23, who is said to have experienced anxiety around the amount of death he saw, which affected him as a “heavy experience when he’d fail to save a life.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Brutal poll shows ‘the erosion in Trump’s hard-core base is very real’: WaPo columnist

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

A brutal new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute has some very bad news for President Donald Trump.

As noted by Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, the PRRI poll seems to show that "the erosion in Trump's hard-core base is very real," as it shows drops in support among both white evangelicals and white voters without college degrees.

"Currently, two-thirds (66 percent) of white evangelical Protestants, nearly half (48 percent) of white Catholics, and 44 percent of white mainline Protestants hold a favorable view of Trump, a significant decline from their March 2020 ratings (77 percent, 60 percent, and 62 percent, respectively)," PRRI writes in its analysis. "Favorable views of Trump have declined substantially among white Americans without a four-year college degree (54 percent) since March (66 percent)."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Dr. Deborah Birx is risking her ‘hard-won professional reputation’ by not calling out Trump’s ‘cringeworthy remarks’: journalist

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Dr. Deborah Birx, like fellow medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, has found herself in a challenging position. On one hand, she doesn’t want to be fired from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. But on the other hand, she has been criticized for not calling Trump out when he says something asinine — for example, the president’s recent suggestion that ingesting household disinfectants like bleach might offer protection from coronavirus. And reporter David Smith, in an article for The Guardian, asserts that Birx’s reputation is on the line.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image