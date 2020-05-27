Stock-dumping GOP senator faces swift backlash for claiming ‘total exoneration’ after DOJ drops probe

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Wednesday took a victory lap hours after the United States Department of Justice announced that it had dropped its investigation into her stock trading activities during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just like Donald Trump, I’ve been completely and totally exonerated,” she wrote on Twitter before then taking a shot at “the fake news media, career politicians, and Swamp elites who thought they were going to take me down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast broke news earlier this year that “between January 24th and February 14th… Loeffler reported selling stock jointly owned with her husband worth between $1,275,000 and $3,100,000,” even as she also invested in Citrix, a company that specializes in teleconferencing software that would stand to benefit financially from a mass pandemic.

In the weeks after she sold off her stocks, Loeffler also tried to reassure Americans that the Trump administration had control of the crisis and that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand the storm.

Loeffler has maintained throughout the investigation that she did not direct any of the stock sales, which she said were carried out independently by third-party brokers.

Even though the DOJ is not charging Loeffler with insider trading, many of her Twitter followers were not buying her boasts about being exonerated — check out some reactions below.

I'm sure these things are unrelated. pic.twitter.com/ZPU0yloVKm — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Just because bill Barr is a partisan hack doesn’t mean you’ve been exonerated. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You gave President Trump $1,000,000: FBI/DOJ chose not to investigate & prosecute you for trading on insider senate information about size & damage of oncoming pandemic. Even worse: you continued to downplay pandemic as you were panic selling stock. You are terrible human being. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You haven’t been exonerated, Senator. They’re choosing not to prosecute at this time. Charges can be brought at a future date. Probably not smart to tempt fate. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 27, 2020

Lol, when the crooks exonerate each other, it’s hilarious. — Tanya Elder (@Elderta) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing! The price for total exoneration is up to $1 Million! When did that get so expensive? You should propose a bill to bring down the price to at least $750,000. That way you get to bank more, but justice still remains out of reach for the peasants. — Shawn Garza (@OuttaPlaceLib) May 27, 2020

She's making quite the desperate attempt to get that MAGA backing, though. Really sad to watch. — Myatt Daymun (@MyattDayMun) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You haven't been exonerated by Georgia's voters. They'd like to have a word with you in November. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) May 27, 2020

We've still got 5.75 years left in the statute of limitations. You can still be prosecuted as soon as this corrupt regime is removed. Don't be bold and stupid. They don't tend to pair well. pic.twitter.com/WD0HrxIikj — Ms. Imani Is #MaskedUp (@ImaniKushan) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi Kelly! It's so interesting to hear you call people swamp "elites" – what exactly do you mean? I never heard of someone taking a private jet from ATL to Macon until you did. That feels kind of elite to me? Do you think that is relatable to folks? Let us know! #HiKelly — Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) May 27, 2020

And trump was impeached. That’s not how you spell exonerated. — kathymc (@katiebudo) May 27, 2020