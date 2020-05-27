Quantcast
Connect with us

Stock-dumping GOP senator faces swift backlash for claiming ‘total exoneration’ after DOJ drops probe

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Wednesday took a victory lap hours after the United States Department of Justice announced that it had dropped its investigation into her stock trading activities during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just like Donald Trump, I’ve been completely and totally exonerated,” she wrote on Twitter before then taking a shot at “the fake news media, career politicians, and Swamp elites who thought they were going to take me down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast broke news earlier this year that “between January 24th and February 14th… Loeffler reported selling stock jointly owned with her husband worth between $1,275,000 and $3,100,000,” even as she also invested in Citrix, a company that specializes in teleconferencing software that would stand to benefit financially from a mass pandemic.

In the weeks after she sold off her stocks, Loeffler also tried to reassure Americans that the Trump administration had control of the crisis and that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand the storm.

Loeffler has maintained throughout the investigation that she did not direct any of the stock sales, which she said were carried out independently by third-party brokers.

Even though the DOJ is not charging Loeffler with insider trading, many of her Twitter followers were not buying her boasts about being exonerated — check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo ‘crossed a line’ by forming CIA advisory board ‘solely designed to advance his potential funding and political network’

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Before Mike Pompeo was secretary of state in the Trump Administration, he served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency — a position he held from January 2017 (the month Trump was sworn into office) to April 2018. Journalist Natasha Bertrand looks back on Pompeo’s activities as CIA director in an article for Politico, reporting that he “put together an undisclosed board of outside advisers” that “some at the agency viewed as inappropriately weighted toward wealthy individuals and well-connected political figures.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

From George Floyd to Chris Cooper: A racism researcher explains the ‘terror’ facing Black people in America

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

“I can’t breathe” — that’s what George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, repeatedly told a white Minneapolis police officer who pinned him to the ground Monday with a knee to his neck. Video of the police attack went viral. Now four officers have been fired. This comes as another video went viral of a white woman calling the cops on a Black man in New York City’s Central Park and falsely accusing him of “threatening her life” after he asked her to leash her dog. We discuss these developments and more with Ibram X. Kendi, founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University and National Book Award–winning author of “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” and “How to Be an Antiracist.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

George Floyd’s sister: Cops who killed my brother ‘should be in jail for murder’

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

The sister of a black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for at least eight minutes is speaking out, saying that she wants to see the officers involved prosecuted for nothing less than murder.

“Me and my family are taking this very, very hard," Bridgett Floyd said on the TODAY show Wednesday, speaking on behalf of her deceased brother, George Floyd."It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing."

"I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help,"she added.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image