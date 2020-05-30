Quantcast
‘Stop it! Stop it’: Shocking video shows young girl in Seattle crying after reportedly being maced by police

1 min ago

Video posted to social media on Saturday reportedly shows the aftermath after a young girl was maced by Seattle Police.

The girl can be heard screaming as protesters attempted to deliver first aid.

“Stop it! Stop it,” she screamed.

Here is a thread Twitter user Kayvon Behroozian posted to Twitter, tagging local media outlets, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

Apparently Officer Campbell (see thread — mustache) of @SeattlePD maced the CHILD crying in this video. He did not provide his badge number upon request, unlike his colleagues. @seattletimes @Q13FOX @MayorJenny @carmenbest (posting on behalf of friend who took these videos/pics) pic.twitter.com/0ojb37RSJt

