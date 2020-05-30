‘Stop it! Stop it’: Shocking video shows young girl in Seattle crying after reportedly being maced by police

Video posted to social media on Saturday reportedly shows the aftermath after a young girl was maced by Seattle Police.

The girl can be heard screaming as protesters attempted to deliver first aid.

“Stop it! Stop it,” she screamed.

Here is a thread Twitter user Kayvon Behroozian posted to Twitter, tagging local media outlets, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best.

Apparently Officer Campbell (see thread — mustache) of @SeattlePD maced the CHILD crying in this video. He did not provide his badge number upon request, unlike his colleagues. @seattletimes @Q13FOX @MayorJenny @carmenbest (posting on behalf of friend who took these videos/pics) pic.twitter.com/0ojb37RSJt — Kayvon Behroozian (@vonkayvon) May 30, 2020

Cambell is the one with the mustache who declines to give his badge number. Is this @SeattlePD policy @carmenbest?! pic.twitter.com/oD6ohgOzdF — Kayvon Behroozian (@vonkayvon) May 30, 2020

The mace can appears to be in his police vest sticking out (red) pic.twitter.com/zBdkgpEPYN — Kayvon Behroozian (@vonkayvon) May 30, 2020

To be clear: as I mentioned in the first tweet, my friend took the videos/picture and is the one who observed this first hand. I’m just the messenger. If you also observed this, please comment incase that media wants to interview you. My friend has made himself available too. — Kayvon Behroozian (@vonkayvon) May 30, 2020