Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Stunning’: Trump slammed after giving speech that didn’t mention Minneapolis or George Floyd once

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, after three nights of national protests against the police killing of George Floyd and violence in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver remarks.

However, he did not once mention George Floyd or Minneapolis. Instead, he spent several minutes attacking China and reiterating that he will be pulling support from the World Health Organization for their China policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media were shocked and angry.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Derek Chauvin charged with third-degree murder in death of George Floyd

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A Minneapolis policeman accused of killing unarmed African-American George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was taken into custody Friday and charged with third-degree murder, officials said.

Derek Chauvin is one of four officers who were fired shortly after an explosive video emerged showing a handcuffed Floyd lying on the street as an officer identified as Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck for at least five minutes on Monday.

The death of the 46-year-old Floyd has sparked days of sometimes violent demonstrations in Minneapolis and other US cities over police brutality against African-Americans.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump pulls US out of World Health Organization – claims China controls critical international group

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has just announced he is pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a global pandemic. To support his move Trump claimed China controls the WHO.

Trump says China "broke their word to the world on ensuring the autonomy of Hong Kong." Says "the Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations." Blames China for covering up "Wuhan virus." (He previously praised their "transparency.")

— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 29, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump insists he doesn’t want looters to be shot after Twitter flags his ‘looting leads to shooting’ remark

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

After being on the receiving end of a wave of backlash over a tweet that seemingly called for law enforcement to open fire on rioters in Minneapolis, President Trump took to Twitter and tried to explain that his words were being taken out of context.

In a series of tweets this Thursday, Trump slammed Minneapolis's mayor and declared that the "THUGS" causing the unrest are "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen."

"Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way," Trump wrote. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image