‘Stunning’: Trump slammed after giving speech that didn’t mention Minneapolis or George Floyd once

On Friday, after three nights of national protests against the police killing of George Floyd and violence in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver remarks.

However, he did not once mention George Floyd or Minneapolis. Instead, he spent several minutes attacking China and reiterating that he will be pulling support from the World Health Organization for their China policy.

Commenters on social media were shocked and angry.

Did he really start his press conference without a statement about Minnesota? WOW! — Alex Singer (@AlexCSinger16) May 29, 2020

Trump is holding a press conference about China and Hong Kong. You just can't make this shit up. — Ezinne (@nilegirl) May 29, 2020

Oh here he comes. He's going to distract us with China. Seems medicated. — Dr. Wineau (@drwineau) May 29, 2020

China?! Fucking China is what he wants to talk about???? — J.D.T. (@HijoDeHilkiah) May 29, 2020

And the scumbag prez starts today's presser with China. Sooooo out of touch. — mountaineer 💛💙 (@WVKatR) May 29, 2020

I want to know why amidst all of the racist bs occurring in this country, DONALD TRUMP IS HOLDING A PRESS CONFERENCE ABOUT CHINA…dude no — Em (@ehezzy) May 29, 2020

Omg! And 45 comes out and talks about TRADE WITH CHINA!!! WTF. RIOTS. PANDEMIC. WTF IS WRONG WITH HIM??? — Sandra Scherzo 🏄‍♀️ (@SandrainLV) May 29, 2020

And on TV now TALKING ABOUT CHINA !! DUH https://t.co/iyFRAdW5Xp — ANN SISCO (@ANNSISCO1) May 29, 2020

i thought this press conference was going to be about the protests??? wtf is this asshole talking about china for? Deflecting like a shitty POS — Tara (@oncetwiceforevr) May 29, 2020

Over 100k dead and American cities burning due to racism and murder… And @realDonaldTrump starts his press conference off talking about fucking CHINA. — *Bald Head Scallywag* (@DanieIsDope) May 29, 2020

Stunning. President Trump says nothing about Minnesota as the nation is on edge and leaves the Rose Garden without taking questions. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 29, 2020