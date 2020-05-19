‘Such a scandal!’ Andrew Cuomo hammers companies who take bailout cash and plan to lay off workers
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday had some sharp words for corporations who are planning to lay off workers even after accepting federal assistance to keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his daily press briefing, Cuomo warned that many businesses were planning to take advantage of federal subsidies without fully hiring back all the workers they’ve furloughed or laid off.
“I feel what they’ll do this time is they’ll take the money from the government but they’ll lay off workers,” he said. “They’re already talking about it — you see these corporations talking about getting lean and restructuring. That means downsizing. Why? Because they think they have an opportunity: Many employees are laid off at home, the corporation thinks this is an opportunity to reopen with fewer employees.”
Cuomo then explained how that would be unacceptable and said Congress should act immediately to ensure it doesn’t happen.
“It would be such a scandal if corporations now took taxpayers’ dollars and laid off workers and reopened,” he said. “It would be such a scandal and a fraud if these corporations were allowed to receive government money, lay off workers, and then government taxpayers had to subsidize the workers who were laid off. If you take government funds, you must rehire the same number of workers you have.”
Coronavirus gives Trump big stage for pet medical theories
While US President Donald Trump admits he's not actually a doctor, he's long been convinced of his scientific talents -- and the coronavirus pandemic has given him the ultimate stage to test his theories.
The Republican leader's announcement Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for almost two weeks as a preventative measure against COVID-19 was a shock.
While Trump claimed to have "heard a lot of good stories," the anti-malaria drug has not been cleared for such use and US regulators warn it can be highly dangerous.
Canada, US border closure extended until June 21: Trudeau
The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travel for another month, until June 21, to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
The world's longest international frontier at 8,900 kilometers (5,500 miles) was closed to travelers on March 21, but trade in goods has continued.
Trudeau at his daily briefing said this second extension of the border closure was "important ... to keep people in both of our countries safe."
The prime minister also left open the possibility of further extensions, saying: "We will continue to watch carefully what's happening elsewhere in the world and around us as we make decisions on next steps."
In bizarre conversation with farmer, Trump suggests guns are needed to guard US potato supply
President Donald Trump bizarrely suggested that guns are required to guard the U.S. potato supply.
Trump made the remarks during a White House meeting with farmers who are trying to bolster the supply chain in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
After introducing one Virginia farmer, Trump seemed curious about the details of the potato business.
"You have five pound bags. What other size bags do you have?" Trump asked.
After the farmer answered, Trump wondered whether Idaho potatoes could be grown in Virginia.
"Gave me a little education on potatoes," Trump proclaimed. "That's interesting. I wonder if the media enjoyed that. I don't think so."