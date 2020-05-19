‘Such a scandal!’ Andrew Cuomo hammers companies who take bailout cash and plan to lay off workers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday had some sharp words for corporations who are planning to lay off workers even after accepting federal assistance to keep their businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his daily press briefing, Cuomo warned that many businesses were planning to take advantage of federal subsidies without fully hiring back all the workers they’ve furloughed or laid off.

“I feel what they’ll do this time is they’ll take the money from the government but they’ll lay off workers,” he said. “They’re already talking about it — you see these corporations talking about getting lean and restructuring. That means downsizing. Why? Because they think they have an opportunity: Many employees are laid off at home, the corporation thinks this is an opportunity to reopen with fewer employees.”

Cuomo then explained how that would be unacceptable and said Congress should act immediately to ensure it doesn’t happen.

“It would be such a scandal if corporations now took taxpayers’ dollars and laid off workers and reopened,” he said. “It would be such a scandal and a fraud if these corporations were allowed to receive government money, lay off workers, and then government taxpayers had to subsidize the workers who were laid off. If you take government funds, you must rehire the same number of workers you have.”

Watch the video below.