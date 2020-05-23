Survivor recalls horror of Pakistan plane crash that killed 97
Karachi (AFP) – One of the two people to survive a plane crash in Pakistan that killed 97 people has described jumping from the burning wreckage of the aircraft after it hurtled into a residential neighbourhood.The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on Friday afternoon after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, the airline said. Its wings sliced through rooftops, sending flames and plumes of smoke into the air as it crashed onto a street, sparking a rescue operation that lasted into the night.Commercial flights in the country resumed only days a…
Virus-hit Hertz declares bankruptcy in US and Canada
Washington (AFP) - Global car rental company Hertz became the latest economic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic Friday, filing for bankruptcy in the US and Canada after more than a century in business."The impact of COVID-19 on travel demand was sudden and dramatic, causing an abrupt decline in the Company's revenue and future bookings," Hertz said in a press release.Hertz said it took "immediate action" to prioritize the health and safety of employees and customers and eliminate "all non-essential spending"."However, uncertainty remains as to when revenue will return and when the used-car ... (more…)
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by release of expletive-laced video
Brasília (AFP) - Brazilians got a shocking look Friday at an expletive-laced meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet when a Supreme Court judge released a video at the center of an investigation targeting the far-right leader.The April 22 cabinet meeting is under scrutiny by prosecutors probing allegations by former justice minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations.But it could prove just as damaging to Bolsonaro's 18-month-old government for other sordid details it contains.They include the president using profanity to insult gove... (more…)
Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaels, Rachel Maddow surprise NJ grads with tribute
Students from Montclair State University’sSchool of Communication and Media had their in-person graduation ceremony postponed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.Fortunately, an hour-long virtual celebration on Thursday was spiced up with cameos from Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaelsand Rachel Maddow.All three sent video messages to the graduates during the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media Class of 2020 Celebration, offering words of encouragement during uncertain times as the students enter the next phase of their lives.Colbert, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show wi... (more…)