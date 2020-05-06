Quantcast
Connect with us

Susan Rice busts Trump’s blame of Obama for stockpile — and blames president’s gripe on ‘extraordinary insecurity’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former national security adviser Susan Rice appeared on CNN’s Don Lemon Wednesday evening to discount President Donald Trump’s claim that the previous administration left him without anything necessary to fight the coronavirus.

Lemon began his segment alleging that Trump was blaming President Barack Obama for leaving him the keys to the car, driving it for three years, and then blaming Obama for the tank being empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact of the matter is we did leave a full tank,” said Rice. “Independent journalists who visited the national strategic stockpile in late 2016 – validated that it was, indeed, fully stocked, and so that wasn’t the problem. Nor were tests. The problem is, of course, as everybody should understand, you can’t create a test for a virus that doesn’t exist. And this virus emerged in late 2019, early 2020, on Donald Trump’s watch. So, no prior president could have left a test that would have been appropriate for this particular virus. So this is all just throwing sand in the gears.”

“We didn’t just leave a playbook, we had understood clearly, as, frankly, did the Bush administration before us, that a pandemic was inevitable,” Rice continued. “President Obama gave a speech in 2014 as we were dealing with the Ebola epidemic warning of precisely this. I established an office at the national security council in the White House for precisely this sort of thing called the Office of Global Health Security and Biodefense. Its sole purpose was to prepare for this kind of event.”

She said that the administration also left a kind of “Pandemic for Dummies,” after the administration conducted a simulation of a pandemic hitting the United States. Rice explained that the simulation asked the questions, “do we have the supplies? Do we. have the surge capacity? Do we have the testing? All of the things that are standard in this kind of scenario.”

She went on to explain that they had CDC experts that were posted in China for the express purpose to be an early warning system of a virus, but the Trump administration removed those people and dismantled the office they established and threw the playbook out the window.

“They were not focused on the reality a pandemic was going to happen sometime, but could happen any time,” Rice continued. “That’s why they were so flat flatfooted. It didn’t accord with the president’s new trade deal with China, everything being honky dory, the stock market being high, et cetera. So they deflected and delays and didn’t take the months of January and February to prepare as they must. We have lost thousands of lives, and our economy is far worse off than it had otherwise been — had they been on this from day one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemon asked Rice why she thinks Trump uses Obama so frequently as a scapegoat.

“I can only assume and infer that President Trump has some extraordinary insecurity in relation to Barack Obama,” she replied. “Everything that Obama stood for, decency, family values, unity, a country that stood tall and proud, not by dividing but by uniting, is the antithesis of who Donald Trump is. And he’s clearly threatened by it. And he clearly likes to use Obama as a foil for all of these failures.”

Watch the interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Don Lemon mocks Trump’s Obama attacks: You had ‘3 years to fill the car with gas — you can’t complain the tank is empty’

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Don Lemon laid into President Donald Trump for trying to blame President Barack Obama for medical supply shortages at a White House event praising nurses.

"We had nothing, because it wasn't put there by the last administration," said Trump in the clip.

"And there it is, the last administration. The president's favorite refrain. Blame Obama," said Lemon. "When in doubt, blame Obama. Barack Obama is not the president. Hasn't been for more than three years. So, bought a car and you didn't fill it up for three years and then you say, we ran out of gas! Why didn't the last guy fill it up? Does that make sense? No, it doesn't. Anyone with common sense knows that. But he keeps saying it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump waged the first war of his presidency against COVID-19 — and then he lost: columnist

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Few people run for the presidency knowing they'll be forced into a war. Presumably, most would prefer to be leaders during a time of peace. But President Donald Trump relished in the idea that he is now a wartime president, fighting against an "invisible enemy," the coronavirus.

Like Vietnam, the war against COVID-19 appears to be falling to the enemy, wrote New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof on Wednesday.

"When Michael T. Osterholm, a prominent epidemiologist, heard that the White House coronavirus task force was 'ramping up' its work this month, he was elated. Maybe now the United States would finally tackle the virus with the seriousness needed," he explained. "Then he realized that he had misheard. The task force wasn’t “ramping up” but “wrapping up.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow outs Colorado beef plant processing plant for refusing to test workers after health dept. says they must

Published

60 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow outed the Colorado beef processing plant, JBS USA, that was mandated to test all of its employees, but once a large number of the managers came up positive they stopped testing.

White House coronavirus task force chief Mike Pence said that the were handling the situation.

"The plant was working with the White House directly, I mean they're being talked about publicly by the vice president, about how they're going to surge testing resources there," said Maddow. "The company who runs that plant in Greeley put out a statement that same day. Saying, 'Today, JBS USA announces it is working in partnership with the U.S. federal government, the Colorado governor and the U.S. Sen. Corey Gardner to secure COVID-19 tests for all of its team members, at the Greeley, Colorado, beef production facility.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image