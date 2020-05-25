Quantcast
Ted Cruz doesn’t want people shamed with body bags for going to beach: ‘Please stop the hate’

In early May, Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder made news by dressing up as the Grim Reaper in an attempt to scare people from crowding beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days later, he escalated by laying out body bags on the steps of the Florida capitol building in Tallahassee.

He escalated further on Saturday by announcing he would be handing out body bags to Florida beachgoers and started a fundraiser with the funds going to two progressive Political Action Committees.

The effort caught the eye of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“ActBlue morbidly celebrating death,” he claimed, even though ActBlue was just the fundraising platform used.

“Please stop the hate,” Cruz asked.

But Uhfelder used the publicity from Cruz to try and raise even more money.

In January, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R-AR) complained about mean tweets from Uhfelder — and it backfired.


