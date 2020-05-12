Quantcast
‘That’s insane’: Senator unloads on Trump’s CDC for lack of guidance on reopening after Fauci hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) blasted President Donald Trump and the Center for Disease Control for the lack of guidance on reopening the states.

“You say that states shouldn’t open too early, but then you don’t give us the resources to succeed,” Murphy began. “You work for a president who is, frankly, undermining our efforts to comply with the guidance that you’ve given us.”

“It’s infuriating to hear experts warn about reopening too soon hours after President Trump declared victory over the coronavirus. I worry you’re trying to have it both ways. The guidance you’ve provided is criminally vague,” he continued.

“The CDC will not give us guidance on how to reopen, that’s insane…What’s the point of the CDC? What’s the point of sending them billions of dollars if they aren’t able to provide their expertise to states on how to reopen?” he asked.

There is a pathway to reopening that the Coronavirus Task Force has created, it was shelved by the White House because it outlined guidelines that the White House didn’t support. Because the White House refused the guidelines, the report was never actually released with the support of the government. Presumably, that’s why Murphy is so frustrated with the lack of a legitimate plan.

The White House’s “Opening Up America Again” guidelines were released last month with vague guidance for states and local governments. It instructs them to reopen in accordance with federal and local “regulations and guidance,” and monitor employees for symptoms of COVID-19. It’s hardly the specifics outlined by the CDC report that the White House refuses to release.

Watch Murphy in the video below:

