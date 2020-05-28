‘The city is burning’: Minneapolis prosecutor slammed for not arresting former cop who killed George Floyd

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was harshly criticized online after he held a press conference with US Attorney Erica MacDonald.

The two did not announce an arrest of the police officer who killed George Floyd.

Hennepin Co. Attorney Freeman: “That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove that he violated a criminal statute, and there's other evidence that does not support a criminal charge… I will not rush to justice.” pic.twitter.com/RZ9iYsvQ1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 28, 2020

Freeman was harshly criticized, as Minneapolis braces for another round of protesters demand justice for Floyd.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, the DA there in Minneapolis, just said he does not yet have enough evidence to charge any of the officers who murdered George Floyd. It’s absurd. And then said he has “evidence” that it isn’t criminal. Shameful. A Democrat. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 28, 2020

Within 6 months in 2018, the Minneapolis police arrested 47 people thru sting operations against *small-scale* *marijuana* sales. 46 were black. Freeman's office chaged all of them with felonies. Which is to say, he isn't the person who'll fix systemic racism in law enforcement. https://t.co/ttR0EzLta8 — Taniel (@Taniel) May 28, 2020

This presser with Fed Attorney and Hennepin County Attorney just guaranteed us another night of chaos and pain. Mike Freeman is a clown. — Tana Hargest (@TanaHargest) May 28, 2020

THE FUCK IS MICHAEL FREEMAN WAITING FOR? — ATMOSPHERE (@atmosphere) May 28, 2020

That press conference was a complete disaster & failed to assure that justice would be served. Also, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stated there’s also evidence that doesn’t support a criminal charge. You have got to be freaking kidding me. — Shermichael Singleton (@Shermichael_) May 28, 2020

Mike Freeman said it would be unethical to comment on evidence and then said there was evidence that *did not* support criminal charges. — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) May 28, 2020

Here is why. Bill Barr has taken over this investigation.

Yet, Mike Freeman is deferring to them, even though he has jurisdiction on murder charges. Not DOJ.

Erica MacDonald is a Trump nominee.

Please follow up. There is incredible corruption going on here. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) May 28, 2020

The DA of Minneapolis Mike Freeman just said he does not “yet” have enough evidence to charge the officers who murdered George Floyd. The evidence is on VIDEO. Keep protesting Minneapolis. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) May 28, 2020

Michael Freeman, “ I need to determine whether what the police officer did to George Floyd was illegal.” HE’S DEAD ARREST THEM If a black man put his knee on the neck of a white man, until he died, that black man would’ve been shot to death. THIS IS INSANE#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/m1t0At00mi — Rachel VIII, Ratchet Queen of Quarantine (@Rachels_Ratchet) May 28, 2020

Justice includes much more than arrests and convictions. Justice is a continuum of what is right, equitable and humane. However, getting the four who murdered #GeorgeFloyd off the street matters. Call DA Mike Freeman (612-348-5550). Tell him to ARREST & CHARGE the officers. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 28, 2020

Ask any Minnesota public defender how much restraint Freeman would show if our client was caught murdering someone on tape. https://t.co/z3iCpbH6JR — Amy Lawler (@amyrlawler) May 28, 2020

Now I know why this happened: The Hennepin County DA, Mike Freeman, is refusing to arrest the officers who murdered George Floyd yet. He’s going to end up with (more?) blood on his hands. https://t.co/YfETLYkZUT — Kassandra Seven (@KassandraSeven) May 28, 2020

Shame on every voter in Minneapolis who voted for Prosecutor Mike Freeman to be County Attorney. Local and national leaders told you he was terrible. This case needs to be removed from him. And the Democratic establishment needs to own this. He’s your dude. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 28, 2020