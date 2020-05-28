Quantcast
'The city is burning': Minneapolis prosecutor slammed for not arresting former cop who killed George Floyd

7 mins ago

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was harshly criticized online after he held a press conference with US Attorney Erica MacDonald.

The two did not announce an arrest of the police officer who killed George Floyd.

Freeman was harshly criticized, as Minneapolis braces for another round of protesters demand justice for Floyd.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

'The city is burning': Minneapolis prosecutor slammed for not arresting former cop who killed George Floyd

May 28, 2020

7 mins ago

May 28, 2020

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was harshly criticized online after he held a press conference with US Attorney Erica MacDonald.

The two did not announce an arrest of the police officer who killed George Floyd.

https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1266134329870225409

Freeman was harshly criticized, as Minneapolis braces for another round of protesters demand justice for Floyd.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1266132064895672320

https://twitter.com/Taniel/status/1266137960849838093

https://twitter.com/TanaHargest/status/1266131547226116096

