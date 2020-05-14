The GOP ‘has turned Wisconsin into a failed state’: CNN’s Toobin unloads on court overturning stay-at-home order

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday unloaded on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s stay-at-home order meant to slow the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The Republican Party has turned Wisconsin into a failed state,” he said. “This is such an outrageous lawsuit, such an outrageous decision… the idea that a state cannot try to protect the public health of its citizens is contrary to Wisconsin law, as well as common sense, and this hostility in the Republican Party to the Democratic governor there has just jeopardized thousands of lives.”

Toobin later accused the Republican Party of politicizing the virus to such an extent that even commonsense public health measures were met with suspicion and hostility from GOP voters.

“You have Democrats believing in science,” he said. “You have Republicans who are looking at this, it seems to me, through an ideological lens that is about hostility to government, disbelief in science.”

