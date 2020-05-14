The GOP ‘has turned Wisconsin into a failed state’: CNN’s Toobin unloads on court overturning stay-at-home order
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday unloaded on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s stay-at-home order meant to slow the outbreak of COVID-19.
“The Republican Party has turned Wisconsin into a failed state,” he said. “This is such an outrageous lawsuit, such an outrageous decision… the idea that a state cannot try to protect the public health of its citizens is contrary to Wisconsin law, as well as common sense, and this hostility in the Republican Party to the Democratic governor there has just jeopardized thousands of lives.”
Toobin later accused the Republican Party of politicizing the virus to such an extent that even commonsense public health measures were met with suspicion and hostility from GOP voters.
“You have Democrats believing in science,” he said. “You have Republicans who are looking at this, it seems to me, through an ideological lens that is about hostility to government, disbelief in science.”
Trump is shortchanging states on COVID-19 guidance so he can blame them for his failures: Senator
On CNN Wednesday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed new claims from the White House that state reopening guidelines are being "edited" — and suggested there's a more cynical reason why the guidelines have been withheld.
"As somebody who works in television, has worked in television almost 30 years, a lot of stuff dies in editing," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "That's a way to kill stuff. Say yeah, it's being edited. We'll work on it more in editing. It makes no sense. States are lifting restrictions without these detailed guidelines. And I looked at the document. They're incredibly detailed. They look like they'd be very helpful. What's going on here?"
Trump administration slammed for ‘unmasking’ list: ‘A disgraceful abuse of the declassification system’
On CNN Wednesday, national security analyst Carrie Cordero excoriated the Trump administration and the GOP for their release of a list of Obama administration officials possibly involved in the "unmasking" of ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
"My take on this is that this is a 100 percent contrived scandal," said Cordero. "From everything I've seen as far as the documents that have been released and the information that's been reported, all of the rules were followed. This was an individual who was captured and overheard on a lawful surveillance of a valid foreign intelligence target as far as we can surmise from the documents. The rules as far as requesting national security agency approval to unmask or reveal his name was done appropriately."
GOP leader pushes back after Steve King says House leadership will ‘exonerate’ him
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) was expelled from his positions on several House committees after his party turned on him last year. But at a forum on Monday, per the Sioux City Journal, he announced that he had reached a deal with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to get those assignments restored.
“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the steering committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority," said King. “When Congress comes back into session ... I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”