The ‘Lincoln Project’ group that infuriated Trump is now setting its sights on McConnell with new ‘Rich Mitch’ ad

The anti-Trump super PAC headed by current and ex-Republican strategists that has made viral waves with its videos attacking President Trump is now turning its sights towards Mitch McConnell, Morning Consult reports.
The Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Thursday, calling McConnell “rich Mitch,” contrasting his wealth with the financial hardships of citizens in his state of Kentucky. According to the Morning Consult, the ad “does not attempt to directly tie McConnell to Trump, instead only nodding to the president in passing photos alongside the majority leader.”
According to Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen, the ad is part of “the beginning of the story we’re telling about these senators, not the end of it.”
Trump has lashed out at the PAC in the past, referring to them as a “group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago.”
Watch the ad below:
At Thursday's White House briefing, OANN reporter Chanel Rion suggested to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that President Donald Trump should welcome a defamation suit from MSNBC host and former congressman Joe Scarborough — so that Trump can depose him and further investigate the conspiracy theory that he murdered staffer Lori Klausutis.
Even McEnany herself seemed taken aback by the suggestion, saying "I have no further comments."
Holy Shit!
Here's OAN's Chanel Rion asking Kayleigh McEnany about the possibility of Trump deposing Joe Scarborough in a lawsuit to find out if the MSNBC host actually killed Lori Klausutis. pic.twitter.com/rDyQlpMnov
During an exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta this Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Donald Trump has never intentionally lied during his tenure as president.
After discussing Trump's recent attacks on social media platforms for allegedly being biased against conservatives, McEnany called on Acosta, who asked her if she thinks Trump should be fact checked on Twitter.
"...especially this president, who has made so many false and misleading statements that has put fact checkers to work across the world," Acosta said, adding that the Trump administration is "trying to silence fact checking."