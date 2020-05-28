Quantcast
The ‘Lincoln Project’ group that infuriated Trump is now setting its sights on McConnell with new ‘Rich Mitch’ ad

Published

2 hours ago

on

The anti-Trump super PAC headed by current and ex-Republican strategists that has made viral waves with its videos attacking President Trump is now turning its sights towards Mitch McConnell, Morning Consult reports.

The Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Thursday, calling McConnell “rich Mitch,” contrasting his wealth with the financial hardships of citizens in his state of Kentucky. According to the Morning Consult, the ad “does not attempt to directly tie McConnell to Trump, instead only nodding to the president in passing photos alongside the majority leader.”

According to Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen, the ad is part of “the beginning of the story we’re telling about these senators, not the end of it.”

Trump has lashed out at the PAC in the past, referring to them as a “group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago.”

Watch the ad below:


