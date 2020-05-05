‘The president is detached from reality’ — and his ‘false assurances are hazardous to your health’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski pounded President Donald Trump for offering “false assurances” about the coronavirus that endangered his own supporters.
Polls show seniors are turning away from the president as the pandemic rages, and the “Morning Joe” host said they had lost their trust in his leadership.
“This is a president whose false assurances are hazardous to your health, especially if you’re a senior,” Scarborough said. “Especially if you’re a family member who has loved ones with underlying conditions. Please be careful, please take care of yourself. The president is detached from reality.”
Brzezinski said the evidence was piling up — even to Trump supporters — that the president just isn’t capable of managing the crisis.
“It’s honestly safe to say that if you listen to this president, and you do as he says or take his advice, that very much could be hazardous to your health and even deadly,” she said. “Beyond the fact that even though somebody who perhaps voted for Trump can see with their own eyes that he’s not focused on this, when he’s tweeting through the night about cable hosts or whatever, not the virus, and when he’s saying things like, ‘Put disinfectant into your body,’ you get a sense that perhaps he’s not focused.”
