The Rolling Stones offers new concert footage for free during coronavirus lockdown
The Rolling Stones’ officially started their YouTube series Extra Licks on Sunday, which will feature a bonus video from concerts throughout their career for six weeks.This week the band posted an almost hour-long performance from their 2016 concert film Olé Olé Olé! (A Trip Across Latin America). All of the videos posted to Youtube in the coming weeks will be available digitally for the first time ever. This week’s video was previously only available as extras on the DVD version of the Olé performances.CORONAVIRUS FAQ: WIKI OF MOST FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS The video features some of the ba... (more…)
Chris Christie says US should reopen despite warnings of jump in coronavirus deaths
Former Gov. Chris Christie on Mondaytold CNN the country should reopendespite projections that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could kill thousandsof Americans.Christie, a Republican and backer of President Trump, pointed to the "economic devastation" from widespread closures of businesses put in place to help slow the spread of the virus."Of course, everybody wants to save every life they can -- but the question is, towards what end, ultimately?" Christie said in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash for The Daily DC Podcast. "Are there ways that we can... thread the middle here to allow that th... (more…)
WHO says they have no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims
The World Health Organization said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support "speculative" claims by the US president that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.
"We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus -- so from our perspective, this remains speculative," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.
Scientists believe the killer virus jumped from animals to humans, emerging in China late last year, possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.