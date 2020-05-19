The Trump family’s latest coronavirus ‘doublethink’ shows they view their supporters as ‘marks’: conservative

Conservative Charlie Sykes has found himself aghast at President Donald Trump and his allies’ latest wild proclamations about the coronavirus.

Writing in The Bulwark, Sykes marveled at Trump’s declaration that he’s been taking unproven medical treatment for COVID-19, even as he refuses to take precautionary steps such as wearing a face mask around the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the middle of his latest briefing, the president claimed that he was currently taking hydroxychloroquine — an unproven drug that might actually kill vulnerable patients — and had been taking it for some time,” Sykes writes. “It’s an open question as to whether or not the president of the United States is taking an unproven and unnecessary medication which the medical establishment has warned is dangerous in the context of COVID-19, or lying about taking this medication. Satire despairs.”

He then contrasted this with son Eric Trump’s message that Democrats would only pay attention to COVID-19 throughout the presidential election and then promptly forget about it if Trump loses, despite the fact that the disease has killed more than 90,000 Americans in just the past two months.

“TrumpWorld insists that we believe… the pandemic was the worst thing that ever happened to America; but it was an over hyped scam,” he concludes. “The Trumps’ multiple stories are yet another sign that they view their voters as marks. In their defense: they may not be wrong.”