The Trump family’s latest coronavirus ‘doublethink’ shows they view their supporters as ‘marks’: conservative

May 19, 2020

Conservative Charlie Sykes has found himself aghast at President Donald Trump and his allies’ latest wild proclamations about the coronavirus.

Writing in The Bulwark, Sykes marveled at Trump’s declaration that he’s been taking unproven medical treatment for COVID-19, even as he refuses to take precautionary steps such as wearing a face mask around the White House.

“In the middle of his latest briefing, the president claimed that he was currently taking hydroxychloroquine — an unproven drug that might actually kill vulnerable patients — and had been taking it for some time,” Sykes writes. “It’s an open question as to whether or not the president of the United States is taking an unproven and unnecessary medication which the medical establishment has warned is dangerous in the context of COVID-19, or lying about taking this medication. Satire despairs.”

He then contrasted this with son Eric Trump’s message that Democrats would only pay attention to COVID-19 throughout the presidential election and then promptly forget about it if Trump loses, despite the fact that the disease has killed more than 90,000 Americans in just the past two months.

“TrumpWorld insists that we believe… the pandemic was the worst thing that ever happened to America; but it was an over hyped scam,” he concludes. “The Trumps’ multiple stories are yet another sign that they view their voters as marks. In their defense: they may not be wrong.”


Here’s what we know about wearing masks — and when you don’t need one

May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

The debate over masks has devolved into a binary and partisan choice, but a conservative editor explains why it doesn't have to be that way.

Jonathan Last, executive editor of The Bulwark, laid out the evidence for wearing protective masks in some situations, and shows why they're unnecessary in others.

"There is some debate over how effective masks are in curbing the spread of aerosolized particles and that level of efficaciousness will depend on a bunch of factors: what the mask is constructed of, how it’s worn, etc," Last wrote. "But there is no serious debate that there is some effectiveness."

‘This is dangerous’: Doctors warn against following Trump’s lead as president claims he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

After President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine on a daily basis for more than a week in an effort to prevent Covid-19—even though the anti-malaria medicine has not been proven effective for that purpose—medical professionals condemned Trump for continuing to recklessly tout the drug and warned the public against following the president's lead.

"If everything else we know about President Trump hasn't proven to you that he does not understand medicine or healthcare, and certainly doesn't have your best interests at heart, this statement and the fact that he's taking this drug should be everything you need to know," Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency care physician and executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, said in a video posted to Twitter following Trump's remarks.

