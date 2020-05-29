The View’s Meghan McCain burns Trump for making older voters think he’s going to feed them to the virus

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain explained how President Donald Trump’s own rhetoric is driving away some of his most important voters.

The president won senior voters by a wide margin in the 2016 election, but the coronavirus pandemic has eroded what support remained from that highly motivated voting bloc.

“What I think is interesting is most political analysts, myself included, have been waiting to read some of the tea leaves about this pandemic,” McCain said. “Given the controversial handling of it, and obviously the fact that this is a virus that impacts people over the age of 60 at a much higher likelihood than people under the age of 60, I have been curious to see how this is going to play out.”

A new Quinnipiac poll shows 52 percent of voters over 65 support Democrat Joe Biden over Trump, and McCain said that might be enough to tip the election.

“Senior citizens vote, a huge point margin of senior citizens turning in swing states on President Trump, which is fascinating given that in the last election, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in this very important demographic by 17 points,” McCain said. “I think when you see people like Kevin Hassett, who is the economic adviser to President Trump, saying things like, humans are a human stock capital going back to work. Comparing people to that, and then rhetoric about opening up the economy, which we all agree with, but sort of with this narrative that it’s an older person’s disease, so maybe it doesn’t matter as much. Younger people are going to thrive in the economy, and I think when you are talking about the meat and potatoes of retail politics, everything is personal, and if you are a person who is in a swing state over the age of 65, you’re, like, ‘Am I chopped liver? You’re going to let this virus come and get me?'”

“I think actually more so than anything, Trump and Biden are saying and campaigning on, I think they’re — Trump’s and his staff and his advisers’ response and rhetoric seems to be moving the needle the most, and it’s fascinating to watch,” she added.