The View’s Meghan McCain burns Trump for making older voters think he’s going to feed them to the virus

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain explained how President Donald Trump’s own rhetoric is driving away some of his most important voters.

The president won senior voters by a wide margin in the 2016 election, but the coronavirus pandemic has eroded what support remained from that highly motivated voting bloc.

“What I think is interesting is most political analysts, myself included, have been waiting to read some of the tea leaves about this pandemic,” McCain said. “Given the controversial handling of it, and obviously the fact that this is a virus that impacts people over the age of 60 at a much higher likelihood than people under the age of 60, I have been curious to see how this is going to play out.”

A new Quinnipiac poll shows 52 percent of voters over 65 support Democrat Joe Biden over Trump, and McCain said that might be enough to tip the election.

“Senior citizens vote, a huge point margin of senior citizens turning in swing states on President Trump, which is fascinating given that in the last election, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in this very important demographic by 17 points,” McCain said. “I think when you see people like Kevin Hassett, who is the economic adviser to President Trump, saying things like, humans are a human stock capital going back to work. Comparing people to that, and then rhetoric about opening up the economy, which we all agree with, but sort of with this narrative that it’s an older person’s disease, so maybe it doesn’t matter as much. Younger people are going to thrive in the economy, and I think when you are talking about the meat and potatoes of retail politics, everything is personal, and if you are a person who is in a swing state over the age of 65, you’re, like, ‘Am I chopped liver? You’re going to let this virus come and get me?'”

“I think actually more so than anything, Trump and Biden are saying and campaigning on, I think they’re — Trump’s and his staff and his advisers’ response and rhetoric seems to be moving the needle the most, and it’s fascinating to watch,” she added.


Breaking Banner

Maryland’s GOP governor slams Trump’s ‘inflammatory rhetoric’ over Minneapolis unrest

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The governor of Maryland is speaking out against President Trump's "inflammatory rhetoric" in the wake of riots in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd.

This Friday, Trump tweeted, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in a rant against the rioters. The tweet was ultimately flagged by Twitter for inciting violence. During an appearance on the TODAY show this Friday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that politicians need to work together to restore calm.

Breaking Banner

‘It was murder’: Minneapolis demands charges in police killing of George Floyd, calls to defund cops

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

As thousands take to the streets of Minneapolis to protest against the police killing of George Floyd for the third night in a row, we go to Minneapolis to speak with City Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison. Police pointed an automatic rifle at his head in 2015 when he was peacefully protesting the police killing of another African American man, Jamar Clark. We also speak with Kandace Montgomery with the Black Visions Collective, which is calling for the abolition of police.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lR7olOSvYMc

 

TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Thousands took to the streets of Minneapolis Thursday as protests against the police killing of George Floyd rocked the city for the third night in a row. Demonstrators set fire to a police precinct just hours after prosecutors said they were not sure yet if they would criminally charge Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who pinned African American man George Floyd to the ground by his neck for eight minutes while Floyd gasped for air. In a video that’s now been seen around the world, Floyd repeatedly gasps, “I can’t breathe.” The four officers, including Chauvin, have since been fired, but not arrested.

Breaking Banner

‘I want to scream’: Columnist pens emotional reaction to George Floyd’s killing

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

A long list of liberals and progressives, from the Rev. Al Sharpton to Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, have vehemently condemned the violence and civil unrest that Minneapolis has suffered following the death of George Floyd — an African-American man who, in a horrifying video, can be seen telling four police officers, “I can’t breathe” while handcuffed and pinned to the ground. But they have also stressed that the anger surrounding Floyd’s death is perfectly justified and encouraged peaceful, nonviolent protests. And Robinson expresses some of that anger in his May 28 column, asserting that the type of abuse suffered by Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery has to stop.

