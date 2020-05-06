Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Meghan McCain gets blindsided by one of Kushner’s weirdest COVID-19 responses after downplaying his failures

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain doesn’t think congressional hearings are needed to investigate President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response — and she was quickly reminded of one of Jared Kushner’s bizarre failures.

The conservative McCain said the hearings would just turn into “political theater,” and she instead wanted Congress to investigate the pandemic’s origins in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I, for one, I’m not as interested in the mistakes that have been made in this country, although I am interested, but I’m also the most interested in where China lied us to and got it wrong,” McCain said. “The slogan ‘China lied, people died’ is something I say all the time, over and over again, and going forward we as Americans need to decide what our relationship is going to be with this country both economically, culturally, in all ways, because we know that they suppressed information.”

McCain also opposed Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying about the White House response, saying the hearings would politicize a trusted doctor.

“I don’t like Dr. Anthony Fauci being used for political purposes, either one way or another, because he’s leading this country through a difficult time,” she said. “So I don’t think he should be the one at the front of this doing any kind of hearings, no matter what.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin strongly disagreed, and said Fauci should testify before Congress.

“I do think that Anthony Fauci should testify because he has been in the front lines,” Hostin said. “He is the infectious disease expert, and what we do know is that China at least told the world about this new disease Dec. 31, 2019, and they sent the genetic map of the virus Jan. 7 to the world, and so at least that early we knew the genetic makeup of this virus, and Dr. Fauci had that information. Why then did it take 70 days for this administration to act, and I think Dr. Fauci is a very good person to testify before Congress as to why so many Americans had to die.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She would also like to haul Kushner, White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law, before Congress to explain his role why he relied on a family member to solicit advice on Facebook about responding to the outbreak.

“My understanding is that Jared Kushner apparently tried to crowdsource information to learn how to deal with this virus as opposed to turning to an expert like Dr. Fauci,” Hostin said. “My understanding is that he turned to his sister-in-law Karlie Kloss’s father, Dr. [Kurt] Kloss for a Facebook group of doctors to sort of figure out how to respond to the virus. That is very interesting to me that he had to crowdsource information instead of turning to the experts — that’s what the Trump administration was doing. I think Congress should investigate something like that, don’t you?”

That came as news to McCain, who has been sharply critical of Kushner in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was asking his sister-in-law’s family?” she asked. “I just never heard that before.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘COVID-19 parties’ being held in Washington to spread infection: health officials

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Health officials in Walla Walla, Washington revealed this week that residents are holding "COVID-19 parties" in an effort to spread infections.

"Walla Walla County health officials are receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in our community, where noninfected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus," the Walla Walla Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While some people with COVID-19 are considered to have mild symptoms, others are at higher risk for severe illness," the statement noted. "Health officials stress that there is much we don’t know about COVID-19. Epidemiologist don’t know if immunity is a sure thing, if reinfection is possible, or if virus could continue living inside you. They do know that even the young can be hospitalized, survivors may suffer long-term damage, and even a ‘mild’ case isn’t mild."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ABC News sends Trump into a ‘tailspin’ over his coronavirus response — showing why he ‘rarely strays from Fox News’: op-ed

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

During President Trump's interview with ABC News this Tuesday, World News Tonight host David Muir asked Trump why he didn't do more to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak that has now killed more than 70,000 Americans.

“Well, I’ll be honest, uh, I have a lot of things going on,” Trump said. “We had a lot of, uh, people, that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ — that turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did ‘Ukraine, Ukraine,’ and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president for absolutely no reason.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Ohio’s GOP governor was ‘egged on’ and forced to re-open the state

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Ohio's Mike DeWine is one of the most popular governors in America, thanks to his handling of the coronavirus crisis -- but his state's Republican Party has turned on him.

The veteran elected official was one of the first GOP governors to shut down his state back in mid-March, and his strong poll numbers show how widely his response has been praised, but Republican lawmakers and local party officials have turned up the pressure on him to end the lockdown, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image