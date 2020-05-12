The View’s Sunny Hostin nails Mitch McConnell for ‘outright lie’ about the work Obama did to prepare the US for a pandemic

The View co-hosts unleashed on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for what they said was an outright lie about the work that the Obama administration did to prepare for a future pandemic.

In an interview with Lara Trump, McConnell told former President Barack Obama to sit down and shut up about President Donald Trump’s attacks on him. McConnell argued that every other president has managed to stay silent about the administration that succeeded them. He specifically cited George H.W. Bush for setting the precedent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Child, I don’t know what he thinks he’s doing,” said Whoopi Goldberg, shaking her head.

Joy Behar fact-checked the claim, saying that every Bush in the family has attacked President Trump, including both George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush before they passed away.

“First of all, Lara Trump, take that smug smile off your face, number one,” said Behar. “Mitch McConnell to me is one of the most classless, most unpatriotic, most unAmerican leaders that we have ever seen, I have ever seen in my lifetime. He goes up against the Constitution on a regular basis. He refused to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland if you recall which changed the whole country around. He declared that he would make sure Obama was a one-term president. Remember that? He claimed that he was not impartial in Trump’s impeachment. Talk about classless, he is an unpatriotic senator and he needs to be taken out of office in the fall.”

She went on to say that the reason Republicans are fighting mail-in voting is that the last thing they want are all Americans voting in the November election.

When it came to the topic of blaming the “Obama playbook” for the COVID-19 outbreak, Sunny Hostin unleashed her own epic fact-check.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s definitely not true and I think we need to start calling these lies what they are because they’re lies,” said Hostin. “The Obama administration left a playbook, a 69-page playbook. It was a pandemic playbook in PDF form, and I hope people will go on the internet and look for it and read it. So, there was an actual game plan to prepare the Trump administration for a pandemic. The Trump administration just shelved it. So, the suggestion that somehow the Obama administration didn’t leave any sort of information for the Trump administration to plan for what happened is just an egregious, egregious lie, and I’m just really surprised that someone like Mitch McConnell would just say something like that to the American people. It’s just a falsehood. It’s just a lie.”

See the full segment below: