‘The Wire’ revisited? Cast to be reunited for new Baltimore show
Washington (AFP) – US screenwriter David Simon — who won praise for gritty crime series “The Wire” — confirmed Thursday he is reuniting the cast for a new show focusing once again on Baltimore’s police force.But, “Wire” fans, be forewarned — it’s not a sequel.The news first came from crime writer George Pelecanos, who told French magazine Society that he was working with Simon and “Wire” writer Ed Burns on a new project set in Baltimore.Pelecanos said the new show would focus “on the city’s police force which, in the past few years, has had to deal with several major corruption scandals wit…
Breaking Banner
Trump’s obsessive tweeting about everything except coronavirus blows up his claim that ‘impeachment’ distracted from pandemic
Widely criticized for being woefully unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and his allies have been offering a variety of excuses — from blaming the government in Mainland China to insisting that no one could have seen a crisis of this magnitude coming to arguing that he was distracted by impeachment earlier this year. But journalists for the Washington Post and The Atlantic, this week, have noted that Trump has found plenty of time to tweet about things other than coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the death toll from coronavirus passed 60,000 in the United States, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. And Philip Rucker (the Post’s White House bureau chief) tweeted a list of things that Trump has tweeted about since that grim milestone — from his poll numbers to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Rucker also noted some of the media figures and organizations Trump has been railing against, including Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams of MSNBC and CNN’s Don Lemon.
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell and the GOP are indulging in a nasty gambit — but they won’t like the final endgame
Nothing angers Andrew Cuomo more than the notion that taxpayers in "red states" should resent or resist assistance for "blue states" struggling against the coronavirus. Hearing that message from Senate Republicans provoked the Democratic New York governor to remind the nation several times of the gross disparity between what his state remits to the Treasury and what their states reclaim in federal benefits.
Cuomo noted acidly that New York pays $116 billion more than it gets back annually, while lucky Kentucky, the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, gets $148 billion more than it pays. By that reckoning, New York has kicked in far more over the past few decades than any of the states whose Republican leaders criticize supposed liberal profligacy.
2020 Election
‘Anyone but Elizabeth’ Warren: A powerful group reportedly doesn’t want her to be vice president
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, is facing pressure from big money donors not to select Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his running mate in the general election—even as polling from YouGov and the Economist shows Democratic voters support the Massachusetts senator over other options.
"I think a lot of the donor base, on board and coming, would prefer almost anyone but Elizabeth," one longtime Biden fundraiser told CNBC Thursday. "I don't see him choosing her for veep."