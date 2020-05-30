‘They just fired on us’: Horrifying videos of cops ‘using journalists for target practice’ in Minneapolis

Journalists covering the protests in Minneapolis reported on being targeted by police on Saturday.

Multiple reports — including live coverage on CNN — showed police firing rubber bullets at journalists.

It’s open season on the media for the cops in Minneapolis. Evil. https://t.co/ZR3Nnf9ofH — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) May 31, 2020

Remarkable on MSNBC: @AliVelshi reporting in Minneapolis as police fire tear gas. "Nobody was doing anything. They pulled in, they opened fire." "There has been no provocation. There was nothing that happened whatsoever. The police pulled into this intersection unprovoked." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2020

.@OmarJimenez (the CNN reporter who was arrested yesterday) and his crew are putting themselves in harm’s way to report the news in Minneapolis. Press are being shot at with projectiles. Courageous journalism. pic.twitter.com/W4sb9F4ht8 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 31, 2020

Philly police pin young black man to the ground with their knees, swat our field reporter with a baton for filming the scene. "Beat it." "I'm a journalist, sir!" "I don't care what you are. Beat it." pic.twitter.com/llguNcdTlx — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 31, 2020

Myself, photographer, and producer just made it back to the car. We were with a group of media and thought we were in a safe spot. We kept saying we’re media. Police tear gassed and pepper sprayed the entire group. Everyone ran. It was insane. It happened so fast. pic.twitter.com/Wl3Fzzlsnw — Ryan Raiche (@ryanraiche) May 31, 2020

Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 31, 2020