‘This has to stop’: Internet slams Trump for blocking Dr. Fauci from testifying to Congress
On Friday, a House committee revealed that the White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying to Congress next week about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Commenters on social media exploded with outrage.
this has to stop. it’s basic three branches of government shit.
— Mary! (@edwardsmarcom) May 1, 2020
The White House sure blocks a lot of testimony. People with nothing to hide don't do that.
— MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) May 1, 2020
Then he needs to speak out on his own. This is bullshit and if he remains quiet he becomes part of the problem
— Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) May 1, 2020
The next Congress needs to make its priority codifying. The notion that we are a nation of laws and not men has been thoroughly nuked by Trump.
— Doc “In toe” (@dock2323) May 1, 2020
Yeah they’re about 3 steps from killing scientists for being uppity w facts
— Ohai #writeinwarren (@lilacsnwaves) May 1, 2020
Considering he doesn’t technically work for the White House, how are they allowed to do that? Also he should just resign, then they can’t stop him from saying anything and everything.
Now that I think about it. That’s probably exactly why His Orangeness has not fired him yet.
— cant think of anything topical…crap! (@jroczx3) May 1, 2020
And yet they demand that Biden open his records
— Jane Hall (@janehalldesign) May 1, 2020
Or what? What can they do to him. #TestifyFauci What have you got to lose, as #DespicableDon always says.
— Hammerwerferin (@Hammerwerferin) May 1, 2020
Obstruction, destruction, and criminality are really the only things the Trump-GOP Crime Syndicate does well.
— FauxCredibilityStillMattersbot (@FauxbotSupreme) May 1, 2020
please god Jan 2021 at the latest
— Mary! (@edwardsmarcom) May 1, 2020