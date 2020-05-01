Quantcast
‘This has to stop’: Internet slams Trump for blocking Dr. Fauci from testifying to Congress

Published

57 mins ago

on

- Commentary

On Friday, a House committee revealed that the White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying to Congress next week about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media exploded with outrage.

China’s news services are attacking Mike Pompeo as the ‘enemy of humankind’ after coronavirus lab theory

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On CNN Friday, correspondent David Culver reported that Chinese state media have focused on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a scapegoat for the U.S. coronavirus failure, and for the propagation of the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese research laboratory.

"They are are very strategic in their criticisms, much like President Trump has been in not going directly after President Xi Jinping, instead calling out China as a whole," said Culver. "For China's part, through its state media, it is going not after President Trump, but after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo."

"This week, a near daily CCTV commentary attacks Pompeo for calling out China's mishandling of the coronavirus," said Culver. "One saying he is turning himself into the 'enemy of humankind' by 'spreading a political virus.' On Thursday, the People's Daily, the official newspaper for China's Communist Party, ran an editorial saying Pompeo's rhetoric makes the U.S. look like it's dealing with a 'colossal moral deficit.' Government-controlled Xinhua tweeted an animation portraying the U.S. as hypocritical. In the shadows of the coronavirus outbreak, the war of words is creating a deepening rift between the U.S. and China."

Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in three weeks — dispelling rumors of his death: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

According to the Yonhap News Agency in Seoul, South Korea, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks.

(URGENT) N.K. leader makes first public appearance in 20 days https://t.co/hr4x7meB8Y

— Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) May 1, 2020

