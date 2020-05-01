‘This has to stop’: Internet slams Trump for blocking Dr. Fauci from testifying to Congress

On Friday, a House committee revealed that the White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying to Congress next week about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenters on social media exploded with outrage.

this has to stop. it’s basic three branches of government shit.

The White House sure blocks a lot of testimony. People with nothing to hide don't do that.

Then he needs to speak out on his own. This is bullshit and if he remains quiet he becomes part of the problem

The next Congress needs to make its priority codifying. The notion that we are a nation of laws and not men has been thoroughly nuked by Trump.

Considering he doesn’t technically work for the White House, how are they allowed to do that? Also he should just resign, then they can’t stop him from saying anything and everything.

Now that I think about it. That’s probably exactly why His Orangeness has not fired him yet.

— cant think of anything topical…crap! (@jroczx3) May 1, 2020