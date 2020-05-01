White House refuses to let Dr. Fauci testify to Congress about Trump’s coronavirus response

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that the White House is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before Congress. about President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Evan Hollander, spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, said the panel had sought Fauci’s testimony for a hearing next week but that Trump administration officials denied the request,” reported Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis. “The committee was told by an administration official that the denial came from the White House.”

“Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a prominent face in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus as a lead scientist in the coronavirus task force,” continued the report. “He has walked a fine line in delivering scientific information to the public that at times has contradicted President Trump’s statements. Trump at one point retweeted a Twitter post that called for Fauci to be fired, but then later denied he was considering firing him. Fauci has urged extreme caution as some cities and states move to reopen businesses, warning that doing so imprudently could lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus.”

“The House committee will instead hear from Thomas Frieden, who led the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention during Obama administration,” said the report. “The committee is working to confirm other potential witnesses as well.”

