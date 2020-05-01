Quantcast
White House refuses to let Dr. Fauci testify to Congress about Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that the White House is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before Congress. about President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Evan Hollander, spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, said the panel had sought Fauci’s testimony for a hearing next week but that Trump administration officials denied the request,” reported Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis. “The committee was told by an administration official that the denial came from the White House.”

“Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a prominent face in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus as a lead scientist in the coronavirus task force,” continued the report. “He has walked a fine line in delivering scientific information to the public that at times has contradicted President Trump’s statements. Trump at one point retweeted a Twitter post that called for Fauci to be fired, but then later denied he was considering firing him. Fauci has urged extreme caution as some cities and states move to reopen businesses, warning that doing so imprudently could lead to a resurgence of the coronavirus.”

“The House committee will instead hear from Thomas Frieden, who led the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention during Obama administration,” said the report. “The committee is working to confirm other potential witnesses as well.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

E. Jean Carroll slams Kayleigh McEnany’s dismissal of Trump assault allegations

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, at White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's first briefing, reporters asked her why the two dozen allegations of harassment, groping, and sexual assault against President Trump are less credible than former Senate staffer Tara Reade's allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden. McEnany dismissed the question, saying those were "old allegations.

This explanation didn't sit well with advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, one of the most recent of Trump's alleged victims to come forward:

I am an "old Allegation." I am STILL waiting for Trump to provide his DNA sample to be tested against the dress I wore when he attacked me.

Breaking Banner

Texas AG warns county officials they could be prosecuted for promoting mail-in ballots to fight coronavirus

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

On Friday, Matt Largey of KUT Austin reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening county officials in a new letter that they could be prosecuted for election fraud if they encourage people at risk for coronavirus to apply for mail-in ballots.

NEW: Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX tells county officials not to encourage people to apply for mail-in ballots for fear of the coronavirus.

Indicates officials doing so could be held criminally liable for fraud.

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new press secretary just gave her first briefing — and it was a disaster

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave her first briefing on Friday, an event she indicated would be one of many going forward. And it went about exactly as well as could be expected.

Which is to say that it was a whirlwind of lies, deception, trumped-up outrage, braggadocio, and deflection.

In some ways, it was an improvement over some of the worst performances of her predecessors (leaving out Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single briefing while on the job). She didn’t begin in a completely combative stance, and she didn’t verbally abuse or berate reporters. But we’re not grading on a curve. A press secretary should be judged on their honesty, public service, and decorum, and on all three, McEnany was a disaster.

