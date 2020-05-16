‘This is a pandemic’: Trump blasted for fixation on his debunked #Obamagate conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump interrupted his vacation at Camp David to push a debunked conspiracy theory.
“OBAMAGATE!” Trump tweeted, in all-caps on Saturday.
The nonsensical conspiracy theory has been repeatedly pushed by Trump, even though he’s struggled to explain what it is.
Nonetheless, Trump has repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory, in all capital letters.
OBAMAGATE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020
OBAMAGATE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020
OBAMAGATE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s latest outburst:
"Obamagate" is a conspiracy theory –> https://t.co/ykdP2zCj5s https://t.co/kSuWv5446p
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 16, 2020
Sir, this is a pandemic. https://t.co/AzhhvkrBMl
— Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) May 16, 2020
DEATHGATE
90,000 dead by monday, over 100,000 by the end of the month https://t.co/O57YxcMsjZ
— Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) May 16, 2020
PANTLOAD! https://t.co/qdf7esSKvN
— Navy Mom 🆘 Ignore Trump. Your life depends on it. (@USNavyMomPA) May 16, 2020
May as well just tweet the n word in all caps https://t.co/edb1vLceIJ
— Kenton (@Kenghazi) May 16, 2020
aw, someone's jealous of the accomplishments of a well-respected black man
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 16, 2020
OBAMA COMMENCEMENT
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 16, 2020
#TrumpGate #TrumpDeathToll89K pic.twitter.com/swgukzqQYW
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 16, 2020
DEMENTIA!
— Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) May 16, 2020
#TrumpIsJealousOfObama pic.twitter.com/YS0C2N8jkU
— Laura Brown (@socalaura) May 16, 2020