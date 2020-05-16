Quantcast
‘This is a pandemic’: Trump blasted for fixation on his debunked #Obamagate conspiracy theory

1 min ago

President Donald Trump interrupted his vacation at Camp David to push a debunked conspiracy theory.

“OBAMAGATE!” Trump tweeted, in all-caps on Saturday.

The nonsensical conspiracy theory has been repeatedly pushed by Trump, even though he’s struggled to explain what it is.

Nonetheless, Trump has repeatedly pushed the conspiracy theory, in all capital letters.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s latest outburst:

