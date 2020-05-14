Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump struggles to explain alleged ‘Obamagate’ scandal in new Fox Business interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump again provided a vague answer when asked to explain the alleged “Obamagate” scandal he believes should result in decades-long prison terms for his predecessor’s administration.

The president appeared Thursday on Maria Bartiromo’s program on Fox Business, where he complained that his political enemies hadn’t already been prosecuted and jailed, in an exchange flagged by Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago — and I’m talking with 50-year sentences,” Trump told Bartiromo. “It is a disgrace what’s happened. This is the greatest political scam, hoax, in the history of our country.”

Bartiromo agreed that it was the biggest political scandal in U.S. history, and Trump interrupted to complain that his enemies continued to walk free.

“People should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully a lot of people are going to have to pay,” he said. “No other president should have to go through. I’ll tell you, Gen. [Michael] Flynn and others are heroes, heroes, because what’s happened to them — they weren’t after Gen. Flynn, they wanted him to lie about me, make up a story, and with few exceptions, nobody did that.”

“There were many people — I watched K.T. McFarland the other day,” Trump added, referring to Flynn’s former deputy national security adviser. “I watched where she was knock, knock, FBI, you know, the FBI. Okay? This was all [Barack] Obama, this was all [Joe] Biden. These people were corrupt, the whole thing was corrupt, and we caught them. We caught them, and what you saw just now, I watched Biden yesterday, could barely speak. He was on ‘Good Morning America,’ right, and he said he didn’t know anything about it, and now it just gets released right after he said that, it gets released that he was one of the unmaskers, meaning he knew everything about it. So he lied to your friend George Stephanopoulos.”

Bartiromo agreed his allegations sounded serious, and she asked the president to explain the scandal to viewers — and he repeated vague insinuations about two former FBI agents and Hillary Clinton that he rolled out throughout the Russia investigation and impeachment saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very simple,” Trump said. “Even before I got elected, you remember the famous — the two lovers, right? [Peter] Strzok and [Lisa] Page — the insurance policy. That means if I won, they’re going to try and take me out. That’s all it means, very simple. It’s an insurance policy. ‘So she’s going to win, isn’t she darling, isn’t she going to win.'”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conspiracy theories are thriving under Trump – and it ‘is an existential threat’ to America: columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

The government controls the weather, they caused 9/11, there was no Holocaust, mass shootings are false flag attacks from the government -- these are all conspiracy theories peddled by conspiracy theorists cited in a new examination in The Atlantic's "Shadowland" project.

"My assumption about people like [Alex] Jones was that they were nihilistic grifters, exploiting innocent people seeking to satiate the deep human need for coherence," wrote Jeffrey Goldberg. "Jones told me he was busy; I could have 30 minutes. Four hours later he was still talking—we were having dinner at a Mexican restaurant by then—and I was looking for an exit."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Be careful what you wish for’: Lindsey Graham shoots down Trump’s request to haul Obama into the Senate

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

This Thursday, President Trump took to Twitter to called on Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to call former President Barack Obama into the Senate to testify in the alleged "Obamagate" scandal. But according to POLITICO's Andrew Desidero, Graham was having none of it.

"If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama," Trump tweeted. "He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House’s own counsel reviewed Mike Flynn’s conversations with Russian ambassador — and agreed he was lying

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

The White House legal counsel reviewed transcripts of Michael Flynn's calls to the Russian ambassador and concluded President Donald Trump's first national security adviser was lying.

The Justice Department filed a motion to dismiss charges against Flynn -- to which he has pleaded guilty -- but Don McGahn and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus agreed that the retired U.S. Army general had given misleading statements to FBI agents about the conversations, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image