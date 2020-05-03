‘This is what madness looks like’: Internet stunned by Trump’s overly-dramatic ‘great and powerful Plague’ tweet

Donald Trump attempted to wax poetic on Sunday morning, with a near biblical-sounding proclamation of “a great and mighty Plague” afflicting the country, leaving many wondering if he wrote it himself or farmed it out to one of his advisors who knows more words than him.

According to the president, “And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls, and the lost souls all over the World, and became greater than ever before!”

As former White Press Secretary Joe Lockhart wrote: “Who’s writing these for you now…a third grader?”

He was not the only one baffled by Trump’s bizarre — even for him — pronouncement.

See below:

….And then came a Plague, a great and powerful Plague, and the World was never to be the same again! But America rose from this death and destruction, always remembering its many lost souls, and the lost souls all over the World, and became greater than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

It's Stephen Miller…he thinks he's a talented writer, but he uses way too many adjectives making his writing over the top and unrealistic — Country🇺🇸B4🇺🇸Party (@Idontwannagrow3) May 3, 2020

“Tis the times' plague, when madmen lead the blind.” — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 3, 2020

Now POUTS seems to believe he's Moses. pic.twitter.com/GNYPKqk9PU — Monty 🇺🇸Flatten The Curve🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) May 3, 2020

I think he just snorted his adderall and he thinks this tweet is brilliant 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YTzDKuK6vQ — RealDeal (@TerryBrinton) May 3, 2020

So you quote scripture when you try to make yourself look good? You unrepentant, heretical, fake Christian, bigot. Stop bastardizing scripture to manipulate people. You’re trash. https://t.co/j5UW0bwT9V — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 3, 2020

man shut the hell up — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 3, 2020

So, this is what madness looks like. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 3, 2020

BULLSHIT. The “plague” came & YOU called it a DEMOCRAT HOAX. You mocked it. You said it was just like the flu. You said 15 cases would soon go to zero. You said it’d ‘miraculously be gone by April’. You said everyone could be tested. You LIED. And You FAILED. #Trump #CoronaVirus — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 3, 2020

You are not the messiah. You are not all-knowing. You have caused massive death and destruction. Too many predicted it but their voices were not heeded. We will recover DESPITE you. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) May 3, 2020

My daughter asked me if he's a mass murderer. I said he most certainly is. — Janet Kluck (@JJKLuck) May 3, 2020

Many people are saying that Donald Trump is the most clueless and incompetent president in History! #BloodOnTrumpsHands — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) May 3, 2020